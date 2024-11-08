MTA issues RFP for plans to develop new residential development near Beacon Metro-North Station

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to turn a surface parking lot adjacent to the Beacon Metro-North Station into a residential development. The project will include about 300 units of mixed-income housing and replacement parking for commuters as a part of the state's efforts to repurpose state-owned sites for new housing.

The project is a part of the city of Beacon, N.Y.’s, efforts to foster greater connectivity between the waterfront, the Beacon Station and its Main Street. Metro-North's Hudson line connects Beacon to midtown Manhattan in 78 minutes. The RFP is available on the MTA website. Proposals are due by Dec. 18, 2024.

“Good quality housing for all New Yorkers is one of my top priorities as governor, and I’m committed to doing all I can to make that a reality for everyone in this great state,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Along with the achievements made in my FY25 enacted budget, the MTA’s recent Request for Proposals to transform a surface parking lot adjacent to Beacon Metro-North Station not only increases housing stock, but also uplifts the local economy by attracting businesses and creates a healthier community.”

MTA C&D Transit-Oriented Development Senior Vice President Robert Paley added, “MTA’s TOD team pursues development opportunities where MTA utilizes its assets to support thoughtful, contextual development that generates revenue for MTA’s Capital Program. All while increasing Metro-North ridership and advancing regional planning objectives. This RFP works towards that mission.”

The RFP will facilitate the construction of as-of-right waterfront housing units in a community celebrated for its vibrancy and natural beauty, within walking distance to all the dining, entertainment and amenities that Beacon’s Main Street has to offer. The agency says this is one more example of MTA’s ongoing commitment to transit-oriented development. Working with the state, the city of Beacon, and the development community, the MTA says it is creatively leveraging an existing asset to generate new housing units, increase ridership and support the city’s economic development and land use goals.

Governor Hochul and the MTA last summer opened Metro-North's first TOD project, Avalon Harrison, at the Harrison Metro-North station. The development promotes downtown revitalization and improves the environment and healthy lifestyles by providing residents access to shops, amenities and rail stations within walking distance.