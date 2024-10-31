Santa Clara VTA awards TOC funding for local agencies and organizations

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (Santa Clara VTA) has awarded more than a dozen community-based organizations and local agencies throughout Santa Clara County, Calif., grant funding through its new Transit-Oriented Communities (TOC) program.

“Through the TOC Grant Program, [Santa Clara] VTA is empowering communities to take an active role in shaping their future,” said Santa Clara VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot. “These projects will not only enhance access to transit but also help create inclusive, sustainable neighborhoods where all our residents can thrive.”

Projects funded in this grant program will receive $15,000 to $175,000 to advance the creation of vibrant, equitable and sustainable public spaces, housing and commercial development near public transit stations throughout the county.

Recipients were divided into four program areas:

Planning and Policy Implementation: This area supports local agencies in advancing long-term plans and policies that advance sustainable growth around transit. Grantees in this area will receive up to $175,000 each.

City of San Jose - Consolidated Light Rail Urban Village and Station Area Planning Corridor City of Santa Clara - Santa Clara Station Area Form-Based Code



Community Resilience: This category funds initiatives by community-based organizations aimed at enhancing the stability and resilience of communities surrounding transit. Grantees in this area will receive up to $100,000 each.



Carry the Vision - Community Rising Coalition Prosperity Lab - Business 360° School of Arts and Culture - La Avenida/La Placita Development Planning



Education and engagement: This are is focused on elevating community leadership and engagement to shape their neighborhoods and advocate for equitable, transit-friendly policies. Grantees will receive up to $27,500 each.

Palo Alto Forward - TOD education, engagement and advocacy Palo Alto Transportation Management Association - Mode shift for low-wage essential workers in Palo Alto Transform - sustainable transportation education and engagement



Placemaking, arts and activation: This area funds creative placemaking initiatives to enrich public spaces around transit stations through art, culture and beautification. Grantees will receive up to $15,000 each.

Arts Mountain View - Mountain View Transit Project Cinequest Inc. - Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival Friends of Levitt Pavilion - Levitt San Jose 2024 Fall and Spring 2025 Concert Series Gilroy Arts Alliance - Our Community Pillars Project MACLA (Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana) - ¡WEPA! FEST San Martin Neighborhood Association - Spruce Up San Martin



Santa Clara VTA is working to strengthen communities, increase transit ridership, reduce the need for car trips and support intensive mixed-use, mixed-income development around light rail stations and transit hubs. Santa Clara VTA also encourages transit-oriented development by providing long-term property leases for developers building market rate, affordable and emergency housing near Santa Clara VTA light-rail stations and transit centers. The TOC Grant Program complements this approach by extending a community investment strategy to the immediate neighborhoods next to train stations and transit centers to implement essential elements of strong communities including promoting affordable housing, small business retention and enhancing vibrancy through arts and culture.

This is the first time Santa Clara VTA has granted funding for outside organizations to have an impact on the planning and policy, community resilience, education and engagement and creative enrichment of public spaces. Santa Clara VTA will begin accepting applications for the 2025 program in the spring.