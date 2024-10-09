Caltrans to award $206 million for 149 transportation projects to reduce pollution

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will award $206 million for 149 local, clean transportation projects to reduce pollution, especially in disadvantaged communities across the state. The funding brings the state’s total investment in transportation projects to more than $1 billion in the past decade.

“Thanks to California’s cap-and-trade program, more clean transit is coming to communities impacted most by pollution. With more than $1 billion invested in clean transit in our communities, we’re bettering the health and day-to-day lives of countless Californians,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom

The funding is possible through the California Climate Investment funds in the Low Carbon Transit Operation Program (LCTOP), funded by the state’s cap-and-trade program. During the past decade, LCTOP has provided more than $1 billion for more than 1,400 projects, which expanded bus or rail service, helped transit agencies purchase zero-emission vehicles, funded zero-emission infrastructure projects and supported free or reduced transit fare programs. Caltrans notes about 96 percent of the funding has gone to disadvantaged and low-income communities.

“Caltrans is investing in transit services and infrastructure improvements to enhance and increase travel options in local, disadvantaged communities and help combat climate change,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “The program exemplifies our commitment to ensuring a transportation network that respects the environment and serves all Californians.”

LCTOP is funded by the Greenhouse Gas Reduction fund and is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that allocates billions of cap-and-trade dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy and improve public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Some of the projects that will benefit from LCTOP funding this year include:

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) – L.A. Metro E-Line operations: $51.3 million for operations benefitting L.A. Metro’s E Line light-rail service. The new and expanded transit line serves 29 stations and operates seven days a week.

$51.3 million for operations benefitting L.A. Metro’s E Line light-rail service. The new and expanded transit line serves 29 stations and operates seven days a week. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency – Free Muni for seniors, people with disabilities and youth: $18 million to operate the Free Muni program that reduces or eliminates Muni fares for seniors, people with disabilities and youth.

$18 million to operate the Free Muni program that reduces or eliminates Muni fares for seniors, people with disabilities and youth. Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) – 40 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus Project: $10.3 million to purchase 40 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in support of OCTA’s transition to a zero-emission fleet.

A full list of projects can be found here.