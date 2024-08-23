Pace Board of Directors approves purchase of additional BEB, makes Round Lake Area On Demand pilot permanent.

The Pace Suburban Bus Board of Directors approved the purchase of an additional battery-electric bus (BEB) during its monthly meeting on Aug. 21. The newly approved BEB purchase is part of Pace’s ongoing strategy to transition to a fully zero-emission fleet by 2040 through its Project Zero initiative.

The board was also briefed during the meeting on a new On Demand pilot launching in south suburban Lansing, Ill. Pace notes On Demand pilot programs are an efficient way to quickly launch and evaluate mobility options in diverse communities, allowing the agency to effectively adapt to local transportation needs. The Board agreed to make permanent the successful pilot expansion of the Round Lake Area On Demand. Initially launched as a pilot program in 2023, the reservation based On Demand service saw a 100 percent increase in ridership within a year.

During her report, Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger shared that Pace was awarded a $500,000 Invest in Cook grant for the Pulse Cermak Line National Environmental Policy Act work. The funding will be instrumental in advancing the agency’s efforts to provide fast, frequent and reliable service along the Cermak corridor, enhancing connectivity and convenience for riders. The board also authorized an Intragovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Pace and Cook County for the grant.

“We are grateful for Cook County’s investment in Pulse,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “Fast and frequent service is bringing passengers back to the system and this grant supports our work to create a mobility network that is accessible and convenient for all.”

Metzger also shared a summary of recent service improvements, including some changes that restore pre-pandemic levels of service to routes that saw service reductions at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are seeing more and more riders use our fixed-route system, which truly is a testament to the hard work our staff has done to draw back riders in the post-pandemic era of remote work,” Metzger said.

In August, passengers saw the return of many I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express trips to meet the growing market demand along the corridor. Pace notes the move brings service levels back to pre-pandemic levels on Pace routes 755, 850, 851 and 855, with additional inbound and outbound trips in the mornings and afternoons. Expanded service on Pace routes 330 and 331 capitalizes on recent ridership trends showing a greater demand for weekend service and late-evening service. Route 331 now has improved Saturday service and the addition of a new Sunday service. Route 330 has improved hours and frequency on Saturdays and improved frequency during the evenings on weekdays.

The improvements come after Pace introduced similar changes to Pace Route 381 in the south suburbs earlier this summer due to high ridership totals. Sunday service on Route 381 now operates longer with increased frequency on weekends and weekdays. Route 332 also now has four additional overnight trips throughout the week, including weekends. The route serves many third-shift workers who use Pace buses to connect to the cargo area south of O’Hare from the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line station in Rosemont.