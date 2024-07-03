Pace celebrates Community Project Funding for electric bus

Pace welcomed U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) to its Heritage Division in Plainfield, Ill., on July 1 to celebrate Community Project Funding secured by Rep. Underwood for the purchase of an electric bus for use in the agency’s I-55 express bus service. The $826,779 in funding will be put toward a new electric coach bus to serve passengers boarding in Plainfield and other southwest suburbs as they travel to downtown Chicago.

“Pace Suburban Bus serves thousands of riders, including seniors, those with disabilities and veterans receiving care from the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Rep. Underwood. “The project will help fight climate change in our community, reduce traffic on I-55, strengthen Illinois’ suburban transit system and help reduce health risks associated with air pollution.”

The funding helps Pace meet its Project Zero commitment to transitioning to a zero-emission fleet by 2040. The agency has received both an electric fixed route bus and an electric paratransit bus, with another 22 electric buses on order. Charging stations have been installed at multiple garages but the work to secure funding for the transition continues.

“Pace’s congressional delegation has been a significant factor in support of this electrification effort,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “To convert our fleet and all ten Pace garages into charging facilities that can charge 50 to 100 buses all at once overnight, nearly $2 billion in new capital funding is needed.”

“I-55 bus-on-shoulder service is one of the most successful endeavors in Pace history and is just one of many innovations that Pace has brought to northeastern Illinois in our 40-year history," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “These grants will allow Pace to improve transit service for riders across the six-county region while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”