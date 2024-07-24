Metro Transit to make bus and rail service improvements Aug. 17

Metro Transit in Minneapolis, Minn., will be making service adjustments on Aug. 17 due to the success the agency has had recruiting frontline transit workers. Metro Transit notes that more than 200 bus and train operators have been hired so far this year, which on pace to reach 2023’s hiring record.

The service changes include light-rail trains running more frequently and improvements on several bus routes. Among the service changes:

On the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line, trains will run every 12 minutes between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Currently, trains run every 15 minutes.

On weekdays, METRO Orange Line buses will run every 10 minutes between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. northbound and between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. southbound, up from the 15-minute service currently provided during these times. On Sundays, trips will run every 15 minutes.

Weekday midday trips on Route 80, operating along White Bear Avenue between the Sunray and Maplewood Mall transit centers, will run every 30 minutes rather than hourly.

The agency notes that as part of the Better Bus Routes program, several changes will also be made to improve the speed and reliability of Route 4. Buses will serve fewer stops and benefit from bus lanes and traffic signal technology that helps buses get through intersections.

State Fair Express Bus Service will also be expanded this year, with Metro Transit bringing fairgoers to and from six Park & Rides across the metro.

“Our riders consistently tell us they want more options and that they want our service to be faster and more reliable,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras. “The changes we’re making in August directly respond to this feedback and are another step forward towards better serving our riders and making transit more appealing to those who aren’t regularly riding with us today.”

The agency says more service improvements are on the horizon, as three new bus rapid transit (BRT) lines will open in 2025. Pending Metropolitan Council approval, Metro Transit this fall will begin accepting feedback on a draft service improvement plan, Network Now, outlining changes that could be made through 2027.

Hiring success

While Metro Transit has had success with their hiring efforts, applications are being continuously accepted for many frontline transit work positions, including operators, bus, rail and facilities technicians, police officers and Community Service Officers.

To support ongoing recruitment and retention efforts, wages for all Amalgamated Transit Union-represented positions will increase 4.5 percent beginning Aug 1. After that date, starting wages for operators will be nearly $29 an hour while starting wages for technicians will start at more than $39 an hour.

Ridership up nine percent year to date

Along with service and workforce growth, Metro Transit is also seeing a steady increase in ridership. Through the first half of the year, Metro Transit’s ridership is up nine percent compared to 2023.

To date, nearly 23.5 million rides have been provided systemwide, with average weekday ridership of 143,509. The agency says Ridership growth has been especially pronounced on the METRO Green Line, up 17 percent, and on BRT lines, collectively up 21 percent.

Metro Transit notes August is typically one of the highest ridership months of the year due to the number of large special events.