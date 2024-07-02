FTA makes $1.94 million in Enhancing Mobility Innovation program funding available

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has made $1.94 million in Enhancing Mobility Innovation program funding available. FTA's Enhancing Mobility Innovation program supports research projects that will improve customer convenience, such as creating easier ways to pay for transit and enhancing transit schedules based on rider demand.

FTA will allocate funding to support rider-centered research projects in two categories:

Innovations that focus on new service delivery models, creative financing, novel partnerships and integrated payment solutions Software solutions that improve ways to provide demand-response public transportation service

"The Enhancing Mobility Innovation program supports transit agencies as they work to strengthen mobility, with a focus on how innovation can improve service delivery and make trains, buses and ferries easier to use and more attractive to riders," said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. "This funding will help spur innovation so that people can get to their destinations more reliably, comfortably and conveniently."

FTA says eligible applicants include transit agencies; state or local departments of transportation, Indian tribes, private and nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities and state and local governments, including metropolitan planning organizations.

This is the second round of funding for enhancing mobility innovation. In August 2022, FTA selected nine projects in six states to support mobility and innovation.

Complete proposals must be submitted electronically through FTA’s website by Aug. 30, 2024. More information can be found here.