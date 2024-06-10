Ozzy Gibson appointed TARC executive director

Ozzy Gibson has been named executive director of Louisville’s Transit Authority of River City (TARC). Gibson has served as TARC’s interim executive director since January, leading TARC through multiple challenges, including the looming financial crisis, as the agency will soon lose 20 percent of its operating budget as American Rescue Plan Funding comes to an end.

“As interim director, Ozzy has led TARC through successful negotiations to keep TARC drivers employed through an agreement with union leadership and JCPS that will also restore school bus routes, as well as navigating the financial challenges due to American Rescue Plan funding coming to an end,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “As TARC works on a new strategic, routing and financing plan to better serve our community, Ozzy has proven that he is the right person to lead this critical planning and implementation process.”

"I'm honored to have the trust of Mayor Greenberg and the TARC board. These are challenging times at TARC but my 30-plus years of experience serving the residents of Louisville has taught me many important lessons about how to rise to a challenge,” Gibson said. “Most importantly, I know I have a top-notch team here at TARC. I am prepared to continue to work with Mayor Greenberg's team, Metro Councilmembers, our union and our community as we roll up our sleeves to forge consensus and identify real solutions to better serve TARC's existing and future customers."

Gibson has more than three decades of experience working in local government, including roles with the Louisville Metro Police Department, Metro Animal Services, Public Health, Public Works, Fleet and Facilities and Louisville Parks and Recreation.

“While we looked nationally for someone to fill this position, Ozzy was showing us in real time that the right person was here in Louisville,” said Mayor Greenberg. “Ozzy has been a steadfast and successful leader during unprecedented challenges and I am grateful for him and his commitment to the people of Louisville.”

Gibson was originally expected to transition into the position of director for Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) later this year. Louisville Metro Government will now open a search to fill the LMAS position.