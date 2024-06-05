IndyGo appoints Britt Griffin as chief people officer

Britt S. Griffin has been appointed Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation's (IndyGo) new chief people officer. Griffin comes to IndyGo with extensive experience in human resources (HR) initiatives, talent acquisition, employee engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion and belonging leadership.

He most recently served as vice president of people & culture and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives (IEA), which was acquired by Mas Tec. Prior to his time there, Griffin worked for Medxcel, Damar Services, Inc., Finish Line, Anthem and more within the Indianapolis area.

At IndyGo, he will oversee the department of people and teammate experience, which includes both HR and diversity, equity, inclusion and workforce development functions. Duties will include leading teammate recruitment, benefits, training and development, maintaining social responsibility and fostering relationships with IndyGo’s union.

“We are excited to welcome Britt to the IndyGo team," said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. "His extensive expertise will be a major asset to our organization as we expand service and deepen our sense of belonging for all individuals. IndyGo remains strongly committed to providing an inclusive work environment and Britt will only amplify our mission."

Griffin currently serves as a board member for Tangram, committee member for Equity Initiative of Indianapolis, advisory board member for Kids’ Voice of Indiana and member of the United Way DEI committee. Previously, he served as a board member for the Diversity Roundtable of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana and Indianapolis Society of Human Resources.

“I have a long history of service to my community and enjoy helping others,” Griffin said. “I look forward to bringing that skill and care to IndyGo to support our teammates and build the best programming, services and opportunities possible to further enhance the great work already taking place here.”

Griffin started his new position at IndyGo May 28.