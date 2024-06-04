IndyGo names Brooke Thomas chief development officer

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) has appointed Brooke Thomas as its permanent chief development officer. Thomas had been working in the role on an interim basis since December 2023.

Thomas has experience in strategic and urban planning, policy and data research and community development. Before assuming the position of chief development officer, she held several leadership roles in fare collection system modernization, strategic planning, capital programming, short- and long-range service planning and transit-oriented development over her more than five years with the agency. As chief development officer, Thomas will be responsible for the agency’s strategic planning, engineering and construction initiatives.

“Brooke is a standout leader who possesses the knowledge and dedication that’s required to make her the perfect addition to our executive team,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “Her list of accomplishments is impressive and working closely with her the past few years has demonstrated that she will boost IndyGo’s innovative infrastructure and capital planning reputation.”

Throughout her 20-year career, Thomas has served in leadership and management roles within the public, private and nonprofit sectors, often focused on strengthening the relationship between land use and transportation. Her work has attracted federal and local funding, changed land use and development laws and resulted in the expansion of IndyGo’s services.

Thomas graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and development. She’s served as a trusted adviser to multiple municipal and city governments, redevelopment commissions, advisory boards, community development professionals and private developers. She currently serves as a commissioner for the Indianapolis Community Food Access Advisory Commission and an advisory committee member for the Connected Communities.