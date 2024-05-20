Colorado Gov. Polis signs multiple transit bills into law

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has put pen to paper on legislation that protects Colorado’s air quality and makes major investments to expand Colorado’s transportation network.

During a ceremony at Westminster Station, Gov. Polis signed SB24-229 - Ozone Mitigation Measures, sponsored by state Sens. Faith Winter and Kevin Priola and state Reps. Jennifer Bacon and Jenny Willford, and SB24-230 - Oil & Gas Production Fees, sponsored by state Sens. Steve Fenberg and Lisa Cutter and state Reps. Julie McCluskie and Elizabeth Velasco.

“Today we are taking bold action to protect our environment and set Colorado on a path for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future. This landmark legislation brought together the oil and gas industry and environmental advocates to protect our air quality while making historic investments in public transportation. I am excited to see the ways these investments will improve our air quality and modernize transportation and transit in our great state,” said Gov. Polis.

After the ceremony at Westminster Station, Gov. Polis boarded the B-Line Denver Regional Transportation District train to Union Station. While aboard the train, Gov. Polis signed SB24-032 - Methods to Increase the Use of Transit, sponsored by state Sens. Priola and Winter and state Reps. Stephanie Vigil and Julia Marvin. The bill will provide funding for the Zero Fare for Youth and Zero Fair for Better Air initiatives, which increase access to free public transportation, helping reduce traffic and protect air quality. The bill will also allow transit agencies to continue the successful Zero Fare for Clean Air initiative for the third consecutive year.

“The bills I’m signing today will give Coloradans the transportation options they need to get where they need to go, saving them time and money. Expanding access to affordable or free transportation is an important tool to make the future in Colorado more affordable, sustainable and livable,” said Gov.Polis.

After arriving at Union Station, Gov. Polis signed SB24-184 - Support Surface Transportation Infrastructure Development, sponsored by state Sens. Fenberg and Janice Marchman and state Reps. McCluskie and Andrew Boesenecker. The legislation will provide another important funding stream to increase access to reliable, low-cost transit for residents in Colorado.

“Front Range Passenger Rail is a critical way to make Colorado more sustainable, affordable and livable. High-quality service will allow Coloradans from every corner of our state to travel with ease to enjoy everything our communities have to offer. Today, we are closer to this reality than ever,” said Gov. Polis.