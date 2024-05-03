Metropolitan Washington COG, WMATA, reveal new regional planning initiative

During a joint meeting hosted by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), officials from the two organizations revealed a new regional planning initiative, DMVMoves.

DMVMoves will be guided by a 20-person task force, including a federal government representative and leaders appointed by COG and WMATA. The DMVMoves Task Force will be supported by two nationally recognized transportation leaders, Nuria Fernandez, who served as the administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, and Nick Donohue, principal at Capitol Transportation Consulting, who previously oversaw transformative projects for the Commonwealth of Virginia, including Long Bridge expansion plans.

In addition, two advisory groups will inform the task force’s work: The Government Partners Advisory Group and the Community Partners Advisory Group representing area jurisdictions, transit service providers and agencies and business, labor and community organizations. The task force, which will hold its inaugural meeting in June, will focus on securing consensus on and commitment to implementing the following:

Transit plans and service standards for regional and local systems

Opportunities for enhanced efficiency through coordination and sharing of resources

Sources of revenue for dedicated capital and operations funding for regional and local transit

Enhanced governance of the entire transit network

"In bringing these two boards together, we are creating a historic and crucial opportunity for leaders across the DC region to develop a shared vision and path forward," said COG Board Chair and District of Columbia Councilmember Charles Allen. "It’s not just for how the more than a dozen rail and bus systems can align transit needs across the District, Maryland and Virginia, but also how we can collectively meet the challenge of sustainable and dedicated funding. WMATA plays a central role in the region’s growth and success and our new effort will bring together our key decision makers to ensure great transit makes the metropolitan Washington area the premiere region for people to live and work and for businesses large and small to set up shop."

"Public transportation in the DMV benefits every segment of our region - residents, visitors, employees, employers, students and more," said WMATA Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg. "We owe our communities the continued economic opportunity and environmental sustainability that comes from robust transit options. DMVMoves is our region’s roadmap to unifying, optimizing and delivering the world-class transit network people expect and deserve. The future is now and we must commit to investment, innovation and a plan."

The full list of the 20-person task force can be found here.