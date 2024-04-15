IndyGo to hire social service coordinator

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) is looking to hire a new social service coordinator position to assist in connecting vulnerable riders to outside resources that could help improve their overall wellbeing. The agency is seeking those who have a passion for benefiting the lives of individuals experiencing crises in various forms.

This position’s role is to approach wellness holistically as the coordinator works to connect social service organizations to riders in need. The social service coordinator will also model and work alongside local law enforcement agencies to provide a healthier workplace for our teammates, making our system more welcoming to all.

“This new position will be boots on the ground, proactively meeting our customers’ needs in the field,” said IndyGo Interim President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “While our mission is to deliver mobility opportunities, we also have a responsibility to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our employees and customers. We hope that providing this resource will help connect people in need to the valuable services provided by our community partners.”

“With this role’s support, we can expand our knowledge of what benefits riders and reduce the wait time for help by offering direct assistance,” said IndyGo Director of Life Safety and Security Mark Emmons. “Separately, this will reinforce our security efforts and communicate to others that we will not allow behavior that disrupts our regular services for passengers who follow the rules.”