APTA gifts former FTA Administrator Fernandez with Proclamation of Appreciation at 2024 Legislative Conference

At the 2024 Legislative Conference on April 9, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) presented former Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria I. Fernandez with a special Proclamation of Appreciation for advocating on behalf of public transportation during her career spanning three decades in the transit industry.

“Every year, APTA’s Legislative Conference features government leaders and elected officials whose careers are defined by serving the public good,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Nuria Fernandez has been a fierce industry advocate, creating policies that made public transportation stronger and safer nationwide during her distinguished career.”

Fernandez has held leadership roles in the public transportation industry, including a term as APTA’s Board chair from 2019-2021, general manager and CEO of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in California, COO of the New York Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, senior vice president of design and construction for the Chicago Transit Authority and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

“Her leadership has helped guide public transportation through a pivotal time of recovery and rebuilding, and our industry will continue to benefit for decades from capital investments and forward-looking policies she spearheaded,” Skoutelas said. “Nuria has broadened how we think about transit’s benefits to society and we are honored to present her with a Proclamation of Appreciation. We thank her for all she has done for APTA and our industry and wish her great success.”