Sound Transit appoints Terri Mestas as first deputy CEO for megaproject delivery

Sound Transit has appointed Terri Mestas as deputy CEO for megaproject delivery, a new position created to lead the development of the agency’s concurrent projects quickly and effectively and bring forth ways to accelerate project timelines and reduce capital expenditures. Sound Transit currently has the largest transit expansion program in the country, including ST3 capital projects totaling an estimated $54 billion. Mestas will start in her new position April 29.

“The next phase of Sound Transit’s expansion is categorically different than what the agency has done before, which is why the board sought an experienced leader to deliver on our commitment to voters,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine. “With her background as a leader of large, complex infrastructure programs, Mestas brings the depth of experience and expertise the agency needs to set the nation’s largest capital expansion project on a fresh path to success.”

“With the opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension just months away, we are even more focused on extending light rail to Everett,” said Sound Transit Vice Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “The Everett Link Extension will be the longest extension that Sound Transit will have ever undertaken and will be vital for enhancing economic opportunities and quality of life for Snohomish County residents. I’m pleased that Mestas will bring her wealth of experience to oversee this complex project, as well as all the ST3 projects.”

Mestas is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience leading large, complex infrastructure programs for space exploration, military installations, national and international antiterrorism physical security and innovative project delivery for the aviation industry. Most recently, she was the chief development officer for the Los Angeles World Airports’ (LAWA) $30 billion capital improvement program, the largest aviation capital improvement program in the nation.

Prior to her executive leadership role at LAWA, Mestas held several positions for AECOM supporting public and private organizations. Mestas led the capital improvement program at NASA’s Ames Research Center, which includes Moffett Federal Airfield, a joint civilian-military airport. She also held the position of senior director for capital projects, modernization, planning, design and construction at The California Institute of Technology, where she oversaw the development of one-of-a-kind research facilities. Mestas earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Catholic University of America’s School of Architecture and Planning.

“I’m excited to be joining Sound Transit at this critical juncture in its transformative capital program,” Mestas said. “The hard work and dedication of the talented staff have been essential to the program’s success to date, and I look forward to working with them in taking the program to the next level in achieving the goals that voters have entrusted to us.”

In April, Sound Transit will open the light-rail extension from South Bellevue to Redmond Technology Center and, later this year, to Lynnwood.