Omnitrans names Dietter Aragon as director of operations

Omnitrans has appointed Dietter Aragon as its new director of operations. Aragon will oversee day-to-day service, operations and training for the agency to ensure efficiency.

“Dietter’s unique combination of public/private sector transit and technology experience will be invaluable to Omnitrans initiatives, from West Valley Connector rapid transit to communications system upgrades,” said Omnitrans CEO and General Manager Erin Rogers.

“Omnitrans is an agency at the forefront of innovative mobility solutions that will enhance connections across our region and I look forward to leading the Operations team to ensure the highest quality transit experience for our employees and customers,” Aragon said.

Aragon began his transit career in 2001 as a coach operator and has since advanced through several leadership roles in quality assurance, transit planning and operations oversight spanning three transit agencies in southern California, including Foothill Transit, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority and Torrance Transit before overseeing transit/paratransit technology solutions in the private sector.

He is a graduate of Brandman University and serves as a board member of Latinos In Transit.