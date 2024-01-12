Latinos In Transit names 2024 board members

Latinos In Transit (LIT) has revealed its board for 2024 by confirming the appointment of officers and directors and welcoming two new directors.

The newly appointed officers will serve a two-year term, starting January 2024. The appointed officers are:

Herold Humphrey - President: A seasoned transit professional currently serving as senior transit operations specialist at Jacobs, brings more than three decades of public and private transit experience to his role as president. Previously serving as the vice president of LIT for the past two years, his dedication and extensive knowledge make him an invaluable asset to the organization.

Elizabeth Carter - Vice President: Assistant transit director at Rio Metropolitan Transit District and president of the New Mexico Transit Association, assumes the role of vice president after serving as secretary for the past two years. Her commitment to advancing transit initiatives, combined with her leadership within the New Mexico Transit Association positions her as a dynamic force in shaping the future of LIT.

Eugenio Bonet - Treasurer: Architecture operations director at HNTB, continues with the responsibilities of treasurer. His financial acumen and strategic thinking will contribute significantly to LIT's fiscal management and long-term sustainability.

Megan Perrero - Secretary: Partnerships and engagement specialist at the Shared-Use Mobility Center, assumes the role of secretary. Perrero's expertise in fostering collaborations and community engagement aligns seamlessly with LIT's mission to create a more inclusive and accessible transit environment.

“I am truly honored for the opportunity to serve as president of Latinos In Transit. The work that this organization does is meaningful and makes a positive impact on Latinos and other minorities. I look forward to more collaboration with our team and our dedicated supporters to further our mission," Humphrey said.

LIT also welcomes two new board members: Dietter Aragon, business development manager at The Routing Company, and Lina Aragon, operations manager at PalmTran. Dietter Aragon brings more than 22 years of comprehensive experience in the public and private transit sector to his new role as a board member. He began his transit journey in 2001 as a coach operator.

“I've witnessed first hand the impact this organization has made on me and many others in our industry,” Aragon said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to an organization that is pivotal in advancing the transportation sector for minorities. As a board member, my commitment is to provide unwavering support to the next generation of Latinos and minorities eager to make their mark in our industry.”

Aragon joins LIT as a distinguished board member with more than 15 years of experience in management, training, customer service and operations.

“When we support and work to advance and increase the participation of Latinos and other minorities in all transit and transportation industry levels, we build a better future for all,” Aragon said. “It is my honor to serve on the board of Latinos In Transit. I am committed to shape the ideas and put in practice initiatives to ensure a seat at the table for Latinos and all minorities.”

Other directors who were reappointed for a two-year term include:

Hector Vargas, area safety director, MV Transportation

Carmen Garcia, president and CEO, ABRAC and board member for Dallas Area Rapid

Transit

Transit Oscar Gonzalez, senior vice president of transit and rail market leader for the Capital

Area, WSP USA

Area, WSP USA Mariela Garcia-Colberg, senior program officer of the Transit Cooperative Research

Program, Transportation Research Board

Program, Transportation Research Board José C. Feliciano Jr., intergovernmental affairs officer, Greater Cleveland Regional

Transit Authority

Transit Authority Rick Pulido, vice president of business development, National Express Shuttle & Transit

Ivan Rodriguez, chief of staff, Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Immediate past LIT President Alva Carrasco will serve as ex-officio.