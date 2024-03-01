JTA begins design and construction of MobilityWorks 2.0

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) began the design and construction of MobilityWorks 2.0, a series of 17 projects which include portions of the Emerald Trail, the purchase of a new ferry vessel, 10 complete street projects, bus stop and transit enhancements throughout the city of Jacksonville, Fla.

"With these 17 MobilityWorks 2.0 projects, we're not just constructing infrastructure; we're crafting the foundation for a thriving northeast Florida," said JTA CEO Nat Ford Sr. "Building upon the success of MobilityWorks 1.0, the future impacts these projects have on our communities will yield benefits of mobility and prosperity for decades to come."

JTA says a central mission of the MobilityWorks 2.0 program is to invest in the local economy by hiring and skill-building locally, using small businesses and procuring local resources whenever possible.

Upgraded transit amenities

Improved bus stops in the Northwest Jacksonville Improvement project will be the second of the MobilityWork 2.0 projects to break ground. This project will significantly upgrade 111 bus stops and will include 17 key stops along Soutel Drive. The upgrades will include the installation of improved shelters, enhanced lighting for safety, E-Paper displays with real-time messaging systems to facilitate easier trip planning, bike racks and art elements that will celebrate the identity of each neighborhood.

The Countywide Transit Enhancement Improvements initiative will upgrade more than 800 bus stops throughout the city of Jacksonville to make them more ADA accessible and will enhance service access and increase mobility options for transit-dependent communities.

Complete Streets projects

The JTA will begin designing three Complete Streets projects, an infrastructure-focused approach that will improve mobility and increase safety along Merrill Road, University Boulevard and 8th St.

Second St. Johns River Ferry Vessel

The JTA is also seeking Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant funds to support the construction of a 2nd St. Johns River Ferry. The JTA says the additional vessel will increase frequency and eliminate the downtime needed for scheduled maintenance outages and ensure constant service to residents of the surrounding communities who rely on the service for their commute.

MobilityWorks2.0 website

To enhance transparency and accountability and provide regular updates on the MobilityWorks 2.0 program, the JTA recently launched a new website. The new website features a dashboard that provides a detailed look at jobs created and expenditures to date, an interactive project map and updates on contracting opportunities and job fairs.

"MobilityWorks 2.0 is more than just a construction program; it's an investment in the future of Jacksonville," said JTA Chief Infrastructure and Development Officer Greer Johnson Gillis. "By creating jobs, improving infrastructure and enhancing transportation options, the program is building a stronger and more sustainable city for all residents."

MobilityWorks 2.0 is funded by the Local Option Gas Tax 2, which will invest $490 million into improving northeast Florida's mobility infrastructure during the next 30 years.