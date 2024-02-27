JTA's St. Johns River Ferry returns to service following three week hiatus.

Services on the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) St. Johns River Ferry has resumed after a three week hiatus for infrastructure improvements and scheduled maintenance. The preventative maintenance will enhance customer safety and extend the Jean Ribault vessel’s service life.

The completed Phase V of infrastructure improvements include upgrades to the catwalk access and mooring bollards at Fort George Island, updates to warehouse equipment and systems, improved signage, bridge gantry preservation and refurbishment and approach slab replacement.

The upgrades are part of JTA’s MOVE2027 RegionalWorks strategy to improve waterborne transportation in the northeast Florida region.