  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Supplier's Directory
    1. Alt. Mobility
    2. Water Transportation

    JTA's St. Johns River Ferry returns to service following three week hiatus

    Feb. 27, 2024
    Upgrades made to the St. Johns River Ferry are a part of JTA’s MOVE2027 RegionalWorks strategy.
    Related To: Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)
    JTA
    JTA&apos;s St. Johns River Ferry returns to service following three week hiatus.
    JTA's St. Johns River Ferry returns to service following three week hiatus.

    Services on the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) St. Johns River Ferry has resumed after a three week hiatus for infrastructure improvements and scheduled maintenance. The preventative maintenance will enhance customer safety and extend the Jean Ribault vessel’s service life.  

    The completed Phase V of infrastructure improvements include upgrades to the catwalk access and mooring bollards at Fort George Island, updates to warehouse equipment and systems, improved signage, bridge gantry preservation and refurbishment and approach slab replacement.  

    The upgrades are part of JTA’s MOVE2027 RegionalWorks strategy to improve waterborne transportation in the northeast Florida region. 

    JTA
    JTA to suspend Saint Johns River Ferry service three weeks to support Phase V infrastructure upgrades and engine maintenance.