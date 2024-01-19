JTA to suspend Saint Johns River Ferry service three weeks to support Phase V infrastructure upgrades and engine maintenance.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will temporarily suspend the St. Johns River Ferry service from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 to support Phase V infrastructure upgrades and engine maintenance.

The St. Johns River Ferry is a car and passenger ferry that connects the north and south ends of Florida State Road A1A, linking Mayport Village and Fort George Island. The trip takes roughly five minutes and departs every half hour.

The upgrades include installing catwalk access and mooring bollards at Ft. George. It will also include comprehensive updates to warehouse equipment and systems, improved signage, the preservation and refurbishment of the bridge gantry, replace of the approach slab and renovations to the Ft. George breakroom.

The temporary closure will facilitate Phase V infrastructure improvements and engine maintenance on the ferry while minimizing the downtime of the service as much as possible. The upgrades are part of JTA's MOVE2027 RegionalWorks strategy to improve waterborne transportation in the northeast Florida region.

"We understand how important this service is to the community," said JTA CEO Nat Ford Sr. "We're working with our partners both to reduce the time the vessel is unavailable to our customers while ensuring the ferry will provide the best possible service for years to come."