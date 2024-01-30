TCAT celebrates three new hires to its leadership team

Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) has welcomed three veteran professionals to its agency’s management team.

Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones is joining the agency as its service development manager, responsible for planning and visioning service for the 25-route transit system. Rosenbloom-Jones has earned a masters in regional planning from the University at Albany (SUNY) and comes to TCAT with a great deal of expertise in the transit industry.

He most recently worked as a transit director for a Wisconsin transit agency, as a transportation specialist in the city of Bowie, Md., and as manager of scheduling for a Kentucky transit authority. He has also earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and urban studies from Canisius College and Master of Arts in history from Aberystwyth University in Wales, U.K.

TCAT staff said they were especially impressed Rosenbloom-Jones has a CDL and has previously driven in revenue service, which has added to his understanding of what transit operators experience on a daily basis.

TCAT hired Merideth Stanton as its new controller, overseeing all aspects of the agency’s finances, accounting, funding compliance and purchasing. Stanton has earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting, with a concentration in forensic auditing. Her most recent position has been senior accountant at a not-for profit in Waterloo, N.Y., and she has worked for other companies in key financial positions. Stanton has experiance in financial forecasting, developing financial statements and managing internal and external audits.

Christine Mathewson is TCAT’s new human resources manager, overseeing the day-to-day operations of human resources and payroll. Prior to joining TCAT, Mathewson was a corporate human resources director for Premier Resorts & Management, LLC, where she oversaw 11 different hotels under different brands. She graduated from Empire State College with a degree in business, management and economics. Mathewson has a wealth of knowledge in federal and state laws pertaining to employee engagement and workers compensation. She is a national member of the Society for Human Resources Management and a supporter of Lab Rescue Group.

The TCAT Board and staff are continuing to seek applicants for other management positions, including the agency’s top executive. TCAT’s General Manager Scot Vanderpool, who earlier this month announced he will be retiring in March after seven years with TCAT and 40 years in the transportation industry, said the combined expertise and background of the new hires gives him assurance of TCAT’s stability and prospects as he transitions to retirement.