Scot Vanderpool to retire as TCAT general manager in March 2024

Scot Vanderpool, Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit's (TCAT) general manager, will be retiring, effective March 1, 2024. Vanderpool has served as TCAT general manager since August 2017, with prior experience as the organization’s operations manager and four decades of industry experience in the Central New York area.



“We’re grateful for Scot’s efforts as general manager and wish him the best in retirement,” said TCAT Board Chair Denise Thompson. “I look forward to the process of searching for and identifying a new leader for TCAT while we continue to recover from the pandemic and move our public transit system forward,”



Incoming TCAT Board Chair Deborah Dawson said she appreciates Vanderpool for giving ample notice and for his decision to remain at TCAT’s helm through the end of February, which will help provide a smooth transition while the board searches for a new general manager.



Dawson, Thompson and incoming TCAT Board Member Shawna Black have been in contact with TCAT’s local underwriters, Cornell University, Tompkins County and the city of Ithaca, whose representatives have offered full assistance during the recruitment and transition process.



Vanderpool earned a bachelor of science degree at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications but became interested in public transportation in 1983 when he started working as a part-time bus operator for CENTRO in Syracuse. He said he has been thinking about his retirement plans for several months now, especially with the arrival of his first grandchild in the summer of 2021, which has increased his desire to spend more time with her and his entire family.



“This was a difficult decision as I have cherished my seven years at TCAT, which is blessed with dedicated drivers, maintenance crew and administrative staff, all of whom care deeply about our riders,” Vanderpool said. “I am also grateful to our riders and community stakeholders who have shown TCAT extraordinary support over the years. Truly, Tompkins County has so much to be proud about.”



Board members said they expect to create a search committee for a new general manager.