    1. Management

    IndyGo reveals Partnership Award recognition and Excellence Awards for 2023

    Jan. 26, 2024
    IndyGo recognized internal members and organizations that have supported IndyGo in making progress and attaining goals.
    Pictured above, beginning from left to right: IU Health Project Manager Sarah Rush, IndyGo Interim President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz, IU Health Director of Government and External Affairs Jennifer Andres, IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux and IndyGo Board of Director Vice Chair Adairius Gardner
    IndyGo and the IndyGo Foundation distributed several awards at the January Board of Directors meeting on Jan. 25. The IndyGo Foundation named IU Health and the IU Health Foundation as the 2023 winners of the annual Partnership Award. Additionally, the agency named several employees as winners of IndyGo’s internal Excellence Awards. 

    Partnership Award 

    The Partnership Award, sponsored by the IndyGo Foundation, honors a group or organization that has supported IndyGo in making progress and attaining goals. The agency says winners of the award have shown their efforts to uplift IndyGo in relation to policy, teammate or program support, community service, funding, impacting the city of Indianapolis or overall commitment to IndyGo efforts. 

    “The partnership with IU Health and the IU Health Foundation through their Community Investment Impact Fund affects IndyGo riders and the community on many levels,” said IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux. “Their investment supports financial accessibility to transit and will allow for the construction of more than one dozen ADA accessible bus stops on the Near Eastside. As health professionals, they understand the roles transit and transit infrastructure serve in community health and we are grateful for their partnership.” 

    “At IU Health, we are committed to investing in organizations that support our community’s health and wellness needs,” said IU Health Director of Government and External Affairs Jennifer Andres. “The IndyGo Foundation is fulfilling this commitment as it expands transit access through funding essential infrastructure improvements, offering free and reduced rides on IndyGo and more. We’re honored to play a part in its story.” 

    Excellence Awards

    The Excellence Awards are granted internally to various team members of IndyGo who demonstrate exceptional behavior and go above and beyond meeting general expectations in several categories. 

    “With each passing year, we see more and more examples of how IndyGo staff is essential to Indianapolis’ current success and future growth,” said IndyGo Interim President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “IndyGo’s Excellence Awards are a chance for us to spotlight these unsung heroes and recognize their tireless efforts to drive our city forward to new opportunities.”

    Awards were given in the following categories:

    Leadership in Operations Award   

    Manager- Facilities Mark Crane

    Professional Coach Operator of the Year

    Coach Operator Calvin Jackson

    Maintenance Professional of the Year 

    High Voltage Technician Alex Walker

    Leadership in Administration Award     

    • Grants Manager Cassandra Burmeister
    • Chief Administrative Officer Charlie Carlino

    Creativity & Innovation Award 

    • Communications Specialist Ashlynn Neumeyer
    • Wellness & Teammate Engagement Coordinator Exzneair Williams

    Customer Service Award

    Coach Operator Darrell McCullum

    Program, Initiative or Event (PIE) Award   

    • Manager- Maintenance Technical Training & Development Aaron Armstrong
    • Onboarding & Community Engagement Coordinator Alyssa Freeman

    Inez Evans Inclusive Excellence Award  

    • Mechanic- Body Repair Ramon Perez
    • Senior Project Manager – Capital Facilities Projects Sarah Stentz

    IndyGo Legacy Award

    • Operations Support Specialist Sharon Remick
    From left to right: IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans, IndyGo Foundation Director of Programs and Operations Rachel Moss, IndyGo Foundation Board Chair Lacey Everett, IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux, IU Health Director of Government Affairs, Community Impact Investment and Policy Development Jennifer Andres, IU Health Foundation Vice President of Campaigns and Philanthropy Heather Perdue and IU Health Director of Government Affairs Adairius Gardner
    AARP Indiana was the 2021 winner of the annual Partnership Award.