IndyGo reveals Partnership Award recognition and Excellence Awards for 2023

IndyGo and the IndyGo Foundation distributed several awards at the January Board of Directors meeting on Jan. 25. The IndyGo Foundation named IU Health and the IU Health Foundation as the 2023 winners of the annual Partnership Award. Additionally, the agency named several employees as winners of IndyGo’s internal Excellence Awards.

Partnership Award

The Partnership Award, sponsored by the IndyGo Foundation, honors a group or organization that has supported IndyGo in making progress and attaining goals. The agency says winners of the award have shown their efforts to uplift IndyGo in relation to policy, teammate or program support, community service, funding, impacting the city of Indianapolis or overall commitment to IndyGo efforts.

“The partnership with IU Health and the IU Health Foundation through their Community Investment Impact Fund affects IndyGo riders and the community on many levels,” said IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux. “Their investment supports financial accessibility to transit and will allow for the construction of more than one dozen ADA accessible bus stops on the Near Eastside. As health professionals, they understand the roles transit and transit infrastructure serve in community health and we are grateful for their partnership.”

“At IU Health, we are committed to investing in organizations that support our community’s health and wellness needs,” said IU Health Director of Government and External Affairs Jennifer Andres. “The IndyGo Foundation is fulfilling this commitment as it expands transit access through funding essential infrastructure improvements, offering free and reduced rides on IndyGo and more. We’re honored to play a part in its story.”

Excellence Awards

The Excellence Awards are granted internally to various team members of IndyGo who demonstrate exceptional behavior and go above and beyond meeting general expectations in several categories.

“With each passing year, we see more and more examples of how IndyGo staff is essential to Indianapolis’ current success and future growth,” said IndyGo Interim President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “IndyGo’s Excellence Awards are a chance for us to spotlight these unsung heroes and recognize their tireless efforts to drive our city forward to new opportunities.”

Awards were given in the following categories:

Leadership in Operations Award

Manager- Facilities Mark Crane

Professional Coach Operator of the Year

Coach Operator Calvin Jackson

Maintenance Professional of the Year

High Voltage Technician Alex Walker

Leadership in Administration Award

Grants Manager Cassandra Burmeister

Chief Administrative Officer Charlie Carlino

Creativity & Innovation Award

Communications Specialist Ashlynn Neumeyer

Wellness & Teammate Engagement Coordinator Exzneair Williams

Customer Service Award

Coach Operator Darrell McCullum

Program, Initiative or Event (PIE) Award

Manager- Maintenance Technical Training & Development Aaron Armstrong

Onboarding & Community Engagement Coordinator Alyssa Freeman

Inez Evans Inclusive Excellence Award

Mechanic- Body Repair Ramon Perez

Senior Project Manager – Capital Facilities Projects Sarah Stentz

IndyGo Legacy Award