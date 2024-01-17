MORPC names Parag Agrawal chief mobility and infrastructure officer and senior director of programming

Parag Agrawal has been named chief mobility and infrastructure officer and senior director of programming fo the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC).

Agrawal has more than 20 years of experience leading in high-performance, service-oriented work environments, promoting sustainable growth practices and advancing economic development and multi-modal transportation networks. As a graduate student at The Ohio State University, he interned with MORPC. Upon graduation, Parag began his career with the city of Columbus’ department of development, serving as a representative for the Italian Village and German Village Architectural Review Commissions.

“We welcome Parag to MORPC as a top talent and strong voice for the infrastructure Central Ohio needs to advance prosperity and support growth," said MORPC Executive Director William Murdock. "With more than two decades of proven leadership, his experience in transportation, sustainable development, equitable mobility and multi-modal transportation uniquely positions him to prepare us for the future. We look forward to the innovative partnerships and opportunities he will cultivate for our region.”

Agrawal's main focus will be on securing federal awards and other grants and will work collaboratively on regional funding strategies. Additionally, he will spearhead federal, state and local policy dialogue to connect and integrate large regional initiatives toward a comprehensive vision focused on equity, access and economic investment.

“I am honored and excited to join the distinguished team at MORPC," Agrawal said. "I look forward to working with and forging meaningful collaborations with our stakeholders, contributing to the advancement of our multimodal transportation network. Together, we can enhance the connectivity within our communities and improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Agrawal most recently served as executive director at the Polk Transportation Planning Organization in Bartow, Fla. Agrawal led various multi-jurisdictional and interagency planning efforts to extend SunRail commuter rail and Brightline high-speed rail, the Vision Zero planning process and Polk Transit Vision 2032.

Before joining Polk County, Agrawal served as the planning director of Prince William County in Virginia and as the community development director of the city of Milton, Ga. In Prince William County, he facilitated more than 140 development projects and collaborated with various stakeholders to develop the county’s comprehensive plan. In Milton, Agrawal worked with developers to facilitate the development of the city’s new downtown, with more than $600 million in investments, developed the city’s trail master plan and updated the city’s tree preservation ordinance.

Agrawal holds a master’s degree in city and regional planning from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Aligarh University in India.