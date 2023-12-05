Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board approves $4.4 million in funding for 15 projects to improve bus stops and safety

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) has approved $4.4 million in funding provided through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s (DRPT) Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) for 15 projects that will enhance the transit rider experience by improving bus stops and overall safety.

TRIP aims to grow and improve transit use through enhancing the regional connectivity of urban areas, eliminating obstacles to transit accessibility for low-income riders, improving passenger amenities and addressing public safety.

“Ensuring that people feel safe and dignified when using transit services is essential to improving the rider experience and these projects approved help do just that,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the DRPT. “Investments in enhanced security tools and bus shelters so people don’t have to wait in harsh elements are going to continue our work to build a modern transit system.”

Since TRIP’s creation, DRPT has now allocated $24.5 million to nine multi-year zero-fare/low-income projects, $11.6 million to 11 multi-year regional connectivity projects, $3 million to nine passenger amenities projects and $1.3 million to five public safety projects. To receive TRIP funds, transit agencies must provide a local match.

The CTB approved the following projects: