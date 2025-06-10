STV launches revamped Advisory Services practice.

STV has launched a revamped Advisory Services practice, including a dedicated team for client outreach and engagement strategies.

The Advisory Services practice at STV works with clients to identify opportunities to develop and deliver infrastructure that meets the needs of the communities they serve. STV notes the experts advise clients in a range of areas, with a core focus on:

Program development: Planning strategy, economic analysis and stakeholder strategy.

Planning strategy, economic analysis and stakeholder strategy. High-performance design: Designing for energy and material efficiency and resilience to environmental shocks.

Designing for energy and material efficiency and resilience to environmental shocks. Energy transitions: Transitioning to electric and zero-emission fleets and facilities.

In addition, the team includes digital delivery, right-of-way and other unique specialists who can enable and drive execution of these programs.

“STV’s Advisory Services team brings big ideas to address complex challenges," said STV Executive Vice President of Advisory Services Garo Hovnanian. "We proactively mobilize our top experts to help clients identify and develop the infrastructure solutions they need now and 10, 20 and 50 years from now. STV understands when communities are at critical inflection points, and we are excited to help our clients at those moments, so we can shape and deliver more projects that will impact communities for generations to come.”

STV notes the specialized team focuses on public involvement and client communications for infrastructure projects to enhance project visibility, manage stakeholder expectations and support successful project execution. The team also provides content development, project branding and digital marketing services to clients.

STV’s Advisory Services experts have delivered transformative infrastructure across all markets and project types, including the zero-emission transformation of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s bus fleet, flood resilience and mitigation at New York City Transit’s Coney Island Yard in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the program management and corridor development of Montgomery County, Md.’s, bus rapid transit implementation plan.