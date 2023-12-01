Ginny Smith named executive director of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) has named Ginny Smith as executive director, succeeding the retired Tom Mogelnicki.

CGCTA’s five-member board of directors selected Smith, who served since June 2015 as director of operations/safety management for Fredericktown, Mo.,-based Southeast Missouri Transit Service (SMTS). Smith currently holds the position of COO for SMTS, which provides fixed-route and on demand transit services to 21 counties in southeast Missouri. A graduate of Mineral Area College, Smith is a member of the community involvement committee of Cape Girardeau-based United Way of southeast Missouri.

“I’m elated at the opportunity to serve as the newly appointed executive director of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority. I look forward to working alongside current CGCTA employees, leaders from the community and our riders to improve the public transit system,” Smith said. “While change doesn’t always happen quickly, I’m committed to improving the current service for every citizen of Cape Girardeau County.”

“After a nationwide search, the CGCTA board is pleased to welcome Ms. Ginny Smith as executive director. She brings extensive leadership in the transit industry in southeast Missouri and is active in community service. CGCTA’s board looks forward to working with Ms. Smith and community leaders to set a strategic course to meet the transit needs of the entire county,” said Kathy Mangels, CGCTA board president.