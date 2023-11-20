Healey-Driscoll Administration to provide $4.7 million in funding as part of Community Transit Grant Program

The Healey-Driscoll Administration will be providing $4.7 million in funding to a total 43 organizations for 55 projects in the Community Transit Grant Program. The annual competitive grant program is managed by the Masschusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and supports operating and mobility management projects for regional transit authorities, municipalities and nonprofits to expand mobility for older adults and people with disabilities.

“Public transportation investments connect people with destinations, giving people access to jobs, housing and community and supporting overall economic vitality,” said MassDOT Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We had almost twice as much interest in the program this year compared to last year and we look forward to watching how these investments advance the awardees’ goals around equity and access for populations with disabilities and older adults while connecting these individuals to medical care, jobs and other essential resources.”

“The grant funding will support mobility needs across our state such as helping individuals transition from driving, supporting volunteer driver programs and helping to ensure older adults and members of the disability community can have rides to important destinations," said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. "We look forward to seeing the difference this funding will make in the lives of residents, especially those in rural areas and Environmental Justice Communities, where public transportation needs are greatest.”

The grant awards will be funded through Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310 funds, remaining CRSSA and ARPA funding through the FTA 5310 program and new funding made available to MassDOT through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 state budget to expand the Community Transit Grant Program. In addition to the operating and mobility management grants, MassDOT also awards fully accessible vehicles through the Community Transit Grant Program. The FY24 vehicle applications will open Nov. 28.

A complete list of successful grantees can be found here.