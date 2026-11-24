As jam-packed buses and trains at rush hour once again become the norm, regular Muni riders won’t be surprised that several routes have exceeded their post-pandemic ridership. And with voters overwhelmingly passing two taxes to stave off drastic public transit cuts, the numbers are only likely to improve.

Overall, ridership has recovered to about 82% of its prepandemic levels though September this year, the latest data available, continuing a steady climb since ridership plummeted in 2020. Likewise, most lines have seen at least modest upticks in ridership.

And now, 12 out of 51 lines have actually exceeded their 2019 benchmarks — some by a lot.

No route has seen a larger post-pandemic boom than a tiny one that may have otherwise been destined for the chopping block: the 56-Rutland.

That bus loops over a small route running from Visitacion Valley Middle School to Executive Park, an office campus in Bayview/Hunters Point. While it has some of the lowest overall ridership in the system, it has seen a boom in passengers over the last two years. So far this year, it has the highest recovery rate of any line, at 160% of its 2019 numbers. When the route was brought back in 2021, it was extended to connect with the much busier 29-Sunset.

Other, busier lines have soared well past the 100% mark as well. The 49-Van Ness and the 22- Fillmore continued their hot ridership streaks, reaching 147% and 131% of their pre-pandemic ridership respectively. The 14R-Mission, another of the top lines by overall ridership, has also outperformed its pre-pandemic numbers, hitting 116% ridership recovery.

Muni routes have undergone several changes as the system adjusted to radically different transit needs after the convulsion of the pandemic. Express lines from neighborhoods to downtown were mostly suspended, while some lines, like the 21-Hayes and the 47-Van Ness, were cut entirely. At the same time, major improvement projects have been completed, like the rapid bus lane allowing for increased 49-Van Ness bus service, the Central Subway and the L-Taraval rebuild.

Because of that, the ridership recovery data doesn’t include all lines — for example, improvements on the L-Taraval and the K-Ingleside mean they aren’t included, since theyno longer have a pre-pandemic baseline to compare to (the K-Ingleside and the T-Third used to be one line, the KT, but the T now goes through the Central Subway instead). The changes also have impacted post-pandemic ridership on various routes — riders of the now eliminated 47-Van Ness, for example, likely use the 49 instead, boosting its numbers. Similarly, downtown office workers likely use the rapid lines now instead of the express lines.

With the infusion of revenue from the sales tax, several lines are set to get service upgrades, including more frequent service and larger buses, starting next year.

Many of those lines, including the 12- Folsom, the 48- Quintara-24th Street and the 18-46th Ave are among the routes with more than 100% recovery. Others, including the 38R, the M- Ocean View and the 1- California are among the routes with the highest total ridership so far this year, though they have varying recovery levels: The 38R and the 1 are both closer to full recovery, with 94% and 85%, respectively, while the M is well behind, with just 68% recovery.

But one line stands to benefit the most from the upcoming upgrades — the 5- Fulton.

After service cuts last June, the 5 was shortened to turn around at Market Street instead of continuing to the Salesforce Transit Center, while the 5R continued on. The cuts had clear impacts — almost immediately, ridership on the 5 fell, while ridership on the 5R increased. So far this year, the 5’s recovery rate dropped from 90% in 2024, before the line was shortened, to 81% this year, its lowest recovery level since at least 2023. (Ridership by route for 2021 and 2022 was not available.)

The service upgrades will bring the 5-Fulton’s extended route back, restoring the previous route to the Salesforce Transit Center, which could bring back the riders who’ve abandoned the line for other options to get down to Market Street.

Other lines impacted by the cuts last year are also among the ones still lagging. The 6-Haight/Parnassus, which was combined with the 21-Hayes and rerouted last June, had the lowest ridership recovery at 32%, which was the lowest it had of any year since 2023.

Similarly, the 31-Balboa, which also was shortened, had the second lowest recovery at 45%, which brought its ridership tumbling back to roughly its 2023 level.

Those two lines were the only ones with less than half of their pre-pandemic ridership so far this year.

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