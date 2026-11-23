A statewide coalition of public transit riders, workers and advocates pushing for full funding and service expansion in all 67 Pennsylvania counties seeks input from public transit riders in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Transit for All PA!, which had a presence at Wednesday’s County of Lackawanna Transit System board meeting, recently launched a COLTS transit rider survey and an equivalent survey for Luzerne County Transportation Authority riders. The organization encourages residents who use or rely on the local systems to provide feedback.

The surveys, available via transitforallpa.org/colts and transitforallpa.org/lcta, seek information on where riders use the systems to go, places they can’t or struggle to reach on public transit, wait times, the impact of transit costs and more.

“As a transit rider, you’re an expert on transit service in your community: what’s working, what’s not, and what the most urgent needs for investment are,” a message on the coalition’s website notes. “These new COLTS & LCTA rider surveys are a tool to identify the issues that matter most to riders—and use that information to organize decision-makers to action.”

More information on the coalition and its goals is available at transitforallpa.org.

© 2026 The Times-Tribune (Scranton, Pa.).

Visit thetimes-tribune.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.