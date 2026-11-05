MI: Hackel wins fifth term in Macomb County, SMART millage passes

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fifth term in the Nov. 3 election, defeating his Republican challenger with nearly two-thirds of the vote, while a countywide transportation millage also passed with solid support.

Hackel beat Republican challenger Richard Moore 61% to 38% with 100% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. The Macomb County Public Transportation millage to fund the SMART bus system also passed 65% to 34%.

Hackel said improving Macomb's infrastructure will be a top priority during his next term. He said the county faces challenges involving both roads and county buildings. The county has updated some of its facilities, including replacing its Sheriff Marine Division Headquarters, but plans to improve more facilities.

Hackel said infrastructure is something he hears about every day from members of the public.

"We see it every day. ... We pretty much know every road that needs a fixing, and we know the challenges that are out there," he said.

Susan Wit of Harrison Township cast her ballot for Hackel, the former Macomb County sheriff who has been the county's first and only county executive. She said she has known the Hackel family for a long time, as his father served as sheriff before he did.

"I just think Mark does a nice job of representing Macomb County," said Wit, 70. "I think he does a really nice job."

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, on a wide range of issues, including several countywide millages. The 0.95-mill transportation millage will fund the SMART system in Macomb for another 10 years.

A veterans' millage also passed with resounding support, 79%-21%, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Several Macomb County communities also asked voters to approve a number of local bond or millage proposals. A $17 million bond proposal in New Baltimore to improve the city's fire station, which is in the current City Hall, and move City Hall operations to another building failed 63%-37%, with 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show.

Hackel's priorities

Hackel said on Wednesday, Nov. 4, that being partisan isn't one of the responsibilities of being county executive. He said is willing to work with anybody, including Republicans, Democrats, people who voted for him and people who didn't.

"I got to figure out, 'How do I work to get things done?'" he said, "and I look for people that want to be part of the solution as opposed to part of the problem."

Hackel said the county also faces capital project needs. Macomb County is in the midst of building a $240 million Central Intake and Assessment Center at the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens. Hackel has also floated the idea of moving the county's animal adoption center from near the Macomb County Sheriff's Office to a more "high-profile" location, perhaps on the campus of Macomb Community College.

Local ballot measures

New Baltimore Mayor Tom Semaan said that in 2021, voters approved a millage to provide for hourly staffing at the city's fire department. But he said the department was not equipped to house 24-hour staff. The fire station is housed in New Baltimore's City Hall on Green Street.

Still, Semaan was surprised the bond failed. He blamed the economy.

"The fact that the cost of living, the costs of gasoline, the costs of everything are continually increasing, and I get it," he said. "People are frustrated."

Harrison Township voters also rejected a proposed dedicated millage that would've generated matching funds for grants 54%-46%, with 100% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

New Baltimore voter Frank Clemente, 53, voted no on the New Baltimore bond proposal. He feels that the township could address other issues before doing the City Hall project.

"I think there's a lot of other things in this town that could be fixed, like the roads are a huge issue," he said.

Clemente said some subdivision roads are in poor condition.

Semaan said he expects the fire station project to be a topic of discussion at future City Council meetings.

"I'm anticipating whatever direction they would like to take this in," he said. "This can't just fall off the radar. Something has to happen."

Semaan said the city of New Baltimore can't continue to operate a fire department in a building that is "inadequate."

He said residents are telling the city, "Tighten your belt; live within your means."

"So we're going to have to figure out a way to make improvements within our budget constraints," he said, "and I'm not sure what that means, but other than the council is going to be faced with some very tough decisions going forward."

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of Richard Moore, the GOP candidate running for county executive.

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