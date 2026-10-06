ABC Companies launches COR Transit, developing heavy-duty bus platform

ABC Companies is launching COR Transit, a new heavy-duty transit bus manufacturer, anticipating to first launch a 40-foot diesel option designed for the North American market.

The company noted in a press conference at the American Public Transportation Association TRANSform and EXPO that it was making the move based on customer feedback with market challenges and pressures in the U.S. transit market, further noting that the bus OEM market has experienced disruption with backlogs and rising costs.

“For ABC, this did not start with a desire to become a manufacturer. It started with our customers,” said ABC Companies CEO Roman Cornell. “If we know there is a need, and we believe we have the ability to help address it, what are we going to do about it? For us, COR Transit is the answer to that question.”

The new platform is in development, with prototype activity targeted for 2027 and initial vehicle deliveries planned for 2028. ABC Comopanies notes that COR Transit vehicles will be manufactured in the U.S. It’s currently evaluating potential sites and a final manufacturing location has not yet been selected.

The platform is being developed to be Buy America compliant and is anticipated to complete Altoona testing as the program advances toward commercial production.