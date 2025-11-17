Transit agencies expand vehicle fleets with bus orders across North America

Transit agencies across the U.S. and Canada have taken steps to expand their fleet of vehicles, processing orders and taking deliveries of new bus stock.

OC Transpo orders 50 New Flyer Xcelsior® clean-diesel buses

OC Transpo has placed an order with New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (New Flyer) for 50 New Flyer Xcelsior 60-foot clean-diesel buses. The order, made under a Metrolinx contract, will replace buses that have reached the end of their useful life. The contract is valued at approximately C$75 million (US$53.4 million) and includes 100 equivalent units.

“OC Transpo continues to modernize its fleet with high-capacity articulated buses that support the growing needs of Ottawa’s communities,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “The New Flyer clean-diesel articulated bus provides best-in-class passenger capacity, accessibility and comfort, while reinforcing our long-standing partnership with OC Transpo.”

This purchase is Ottawa’s fourth order of New Flyer buses over the past two years, including recent investments in New Flyer’s battery-electric 40-foot heavy-duty buses.

SFMTA exercises contract options to purchase six Solaris electric buses

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has recently exercised contractual options to place an order for six Solaris electric buses, the second order for Solaris in the country after its four-bus order with King County Metro.

The SFMTA contract includes three 40-foot battery-electric buses and three 60-foot articulated battery-electric buses. The buses will be closely aligned with those ordered by King County Metro, with differences in operational and revenue related equipment, which will be tailored to meet SFMTA’s needs.

“This order from San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency marks another milestone in our strategy to enter the U.S. market. I would like to thank the SFMTA for choosing Solaris, and we assure them that we will deliver zero-emission battery-electric vehicles that meet all local requirements and offer cutting-edge technology in this segment,” said Solaris Bus and Coach CEO Agata Stańda.

“We are excited to partner with Solaris as they expand into the North American market,” said SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum. “At SFMTA, we are committed to bringing our riders the best possible experience, and the Solaris buses offer modern customer amenities that make transit more comfortable and accessible. Equally important, these vehicles prioritize operator safety and reliability, which is central to our mission of providing safe, world-class service for San Francisco. This order represents both our commitment to zero-emission technology and our enthusiasm for welcoming innovative partners like Solaris to the U.S. market.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Solaris says it’s establishing its presence in North America.

To date, the company has secured contracts to deliver battery-electric buses to Seattle and trolleybuses to Vancouver, Canada. The company says the San Francisco order represents another step forward in its presence in North America.

Transit Sales International to supply city of Durham with pre-owned GILLIG buses to expand fleets

Transit Sales International (TSI) announced it would sell 10 pre-owned 40-foot GILLIG low floor buses to RATP Dev for the city of Durham, N.C.

Each bus will undergo preparation to ensure roadworthiness for passenger service upon delivery. This includes a full mechanical and systems inspection, necessary repairs and any specific modifications RATP Dev requests for its own operational requirements. These buses are currently powered by ISL engines, B400R transmissions and are equipped with LIFT-U wheelchair lifts and Thermo King HVAC systems. The refurbishments will be conducted by Complete Coach Works.

Complete Coach Works Regional Sales Representative Jay Raber commented on the sale, “We are excited to support RATP Dev and the city of Durham with this important fleet expansion. We’re confident these buses will provide quality experiences for their riders.”

By refurbishing existing buses, TSI extends the life of valuable transit assets and supports sustainability by reducing the need for new vehicle production.