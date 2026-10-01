California governor signs bill giving CHSRA encroachment permit power

California Gov. Gavin Newsome has signed State Sen. Dave Cortese’s (D-San Jose) Senate Bill (SB) 1425 into law, giving the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) the ability to establish a permitting program for encroachments on the project’s rights-of-way.

“California high-speed rail is a generational investment, and it needs the necessary tools to appropriately manage the land being developed to operate the system. SB 1425 clarifies legal ambiguity and removes roadblocks by establishing clear rules for encroachments,” Sen. Cortese said.

While the current language allowed CHSRA to enter into agreements for infrastructure relocation, the provisions do not address new developments looking to operate within CHSRA’s right-of-way.

Sen. Cortese authored the legislation; U.S. High-Speed Rail was the lead sponsor.

“We thank the governor for supporting this measure to cut red tape at a critical time for the high-speed rail project,” said U.S. High Speed Rail California Political Director Robert Pearsall. “Granting the [California High Speed Rail] Authority the ability to issue encroachment permits under SB 1425 will enable appropriate third-party use of its right-of-way, support critical utility infrastructure needed by local communities and create new opportunities for local businesses and economic growth throughout the region.”

By establishing clear rules for third-party encroachment, the coalition says the bill will eliminate unnecessary barriers to construction and accelerate completion of the project.

“With track being laid this year and a co/-development partnership in place to accelerate project delivery, it’s critical to give the California High-Speed Rail Authority additional leverage to streamline project construction,” said U.S. High Speed Rail President and CEO Andy Kunz. “This is the latest strong action that will help bring this transformational project to fruition.”