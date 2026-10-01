California governor signs bill giving CHSRA encroachment permit power

SB 1425 creates a process for third parties to build on the high-speed rail right-of-way, closing a legal gap that sponsors say stalled projects.
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Oct. 1, 2026
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The California State Capitol building in Sacramento, showing its white Corinthian columns, domed rotunda topped with a gold finial, and surrounding palm trees and lawn.

The bill looks to make it possible for third parties, like utilities, to build on the right-of-way for the rail line.

California Gov. Gavin Newsome has signed State Sen. Dave Cortese’s (D-San Jose) Senate Bill (SB) 1425 into law, giving the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) the ability to establish a permitting program for encroachments on the project’s rights-of-way.

“California high-speed rail is a generational investment, and it needs the necessary tools to appropriately manage the land being developed to operate the system. SB 1425 clarifies legal ambiguity and removes roadblocks by establishing clear rules for encroachments,” Sen. Cortese said.

While the current language allowed CHSRA to enter into agreements for infrastructure relocation, the provisions do not address new developments looking to operate within CHSRA’s right-of-way.

Sen. Cortese authored the legislation; U.S. High-Speed Rail was the lead sponsor.

“We thank the governor for supporting this measure to cut red tape at a critical time for the high-speed rail project,” said U.S. High Speed Rail California Political Director Robert Pearsall. “Granting the [California High Speed Rail] Authority the ability to issue encroachment permits under SB 1425 will enable appropriate third-party use of its right-of-way, support critical utility infrastructure needed by local communities and create new opportunities for local businesses and economic growth throughout the region.”

By establishing clear rules for third-party encroachment, the coalition says the bill will eliminate unnecessary barriers to construction and accelerate completion of the project.

“With track being laid this year and a co/-development partnership in place to accelerate project delivery, it’s critical to give the California High-Speed Rail Authority additional leverage to streamline project construction,” said U.S. High Speed Rail President and CEO Andy Kunz. “This is the latest strong action that will help bring this transformational project to fruition.”

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Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

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Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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