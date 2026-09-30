TTC opens Scarborough Busway to passenger service

Scarborough transit riders will now experience improved travel along a new, dedicated four-kilometer (2.5-mile) transit corridor between Kennedy and Ellesmere stations with the opening of the Scarborough Busway.

Opening more than six months ahead of schedule, the busway is expected to serve more than 100,000 riders each week, with multiple Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) routes using the corridor.

“We are ready to open the Scarborough Busway on September 30,” said TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. “Starting this Wednesday, riders will save more than an hour a week on their commute, benefiting from a fast, reliable connection between Kennedy Station and Scarborough Center Station.”

When the Scarborough Busway opens, the following routes will be adjusted to operate along the new corridor:

38 Highland Creek

129 McCowan North

131 Nugget

133 Neilson

154 Curran Hall

903 Kennedy Stn-Scarborough Express

904 Sheppard-Kennedy Express

938 Highland Creek Express

939 Finch Express

Service on these routes will no longer operate on Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue. Riders can board and exit buses at new stops located at Tara Avenue, Lawrence East Station and Ellesmere Station. Riders travelling along Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue can continue to use the 43 Kennedy and 57 Midland routes.

The Scarborough Busway will operate along a section of the former Line 3 corridor. It will begin at Kennedy Station, stopping at Tara Avenue, Lawrence East Station and Ellesmere Station. Buses will then use Ellesmere Road’s priority bus infrastructure to connect to Scarborough Town Center. Once the busway is operational, travel time between Kennedy Station and Scarborough Center Station is expected to be approximately 15 minutes.