TTC to complete Scarborough Busway by September 2026

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is accelerating construction on the Scarborough Busway, according to an announcement from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, TTC Board Chair Jamal Myers and TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. The dedicated bus corridor is now expected to open by the end of September 2026.

“The people of Scarborough deserve reliable and efficient transit options,” Chow said. “I want to thank the TTC for recognizing the need to accelerate this project. Thousands of Scarborough commuters will soon have a dedicated busway, ensuring faster and more reliable travel times while we wait for the Scarborough subway to open.”

Originally estimated to be completed in 2027, the project aims to provide Scarborough residents with faster and more reliable transit options during the work on the subway extension.

“Transit riders in Scarborough rely on our system every single day, and they deserve service that keeps up with their lives,” Myers said. “As both TTC chair and a Scarborough councilor, I knew we needed to move faster and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Accelerating the Scarborough Busway will provide a smoother, more dependable trip for thousands of people while we continue building the subway extension. This is a fundamental step toward delivering the high-quality transit service Scarborough has been promised for years.”

Lali added that the TTC is working to offer faster, safer, more reliable and accessible service, saying, “We are working together with our contractors to complete this project as quickly as possible, and we are grateful for the support from the Mayor, the city and surrounding communities.”

An interim bus replacement service has been in place since November 2023 with the closure of the Line 3 Scarborough. The 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) busway will run along Line 3’s former right of way and follow the same general route. Starting at Kennedy Station, the service with stop at Tara Avenue/Mooregate Avenue, Lawrence East Station and Ellesmere Station. The route will then use the priority bus infrastructure on Ellesmere Road to connect through Scarborough’s town center. Once the busway is complete, a trip from Scarborough Center Station to Kennedy Station is expected to take about 15 minutes.