SEPTA reveals decade-long Accelerate plan to modernize service

As part of the plan, the agency will upgrade its trolleys, subway cars, regional rail and bus network.
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Sept. 23, 2026
3 min read
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Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority
SEPTA officials and community leaders stand together at a subway station press conference announcing the Accelerate modernization plan.

SEPTA officials gathered on Sept. 22 to unveil Accelerate, a decade-long plan to modernize the agency's service with new stations and state-of-the-art vehicles.

On Sept. 22, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) revealed a plan, known as Accelerate, to modernize the agency's service over the course of the next decade by delivering modern stations and state-of-the-art vehicles. 

“After years of chronic underfunding, the moment to choose acceleration over managed decline is now,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr. “We recognize that if greater investment is the key to our future success, then SEPTA must demonstrate that we are worthy investment partners. We are proud to be one of the most efficient transit systems in the country and while there remains more work to do, the evidence demonstrates that we are good stewards of the public funding we receive.” 

As part of Accelerate, SEPTA will complete the final projects: 

  • Trolley modernization: Modernizing its streetcar networks through accessible stations and the purchase of 130 new low-floor trolleys 
  • Modern metro: Purchasing 200 new subway cars for the L [Market-Frankford Line], which are set to start arriving in 2029, with new vehicles for the B [Broad Street Line] and M [Norristown High Speed Line] to follow in the years ahead. 
  • Reimagining Regional Rail: Launching the formal bid process for the acquisition of 230 new Silverliner VI Regional Rail cars that will provide 15-minute or better service at nearly half of the approximately 150 stations. 
  • New Bus Network: Investing in new transit centers for bus riders and increasing the number of frequent bus routes from eight to 29. 

“Imagine a world where SEPTA is a reason to move here, work here and locate or expand a business here,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “Our region deserves and demands a transit system that works better for more people. From planning their trip to the moment they reach their destination, every part of the journey will be safer, more reliable and fully accessible. We are already at work to bring this vision to reality.” 

SEPTA says that when combined, Accelerate’s program of improvements means:

  • Over two million people within a quarter mile of frequent transit (up from 900,000 today).
  • Nearly half of the region’s jobs within a quarter mile of frequent transit (up from one in four today).
  • 100% of all trips go through an accessible station (up from about 60% today). 

According to Fox News Philadelphia, the agency has recently expanded its Transit Police force and installed 100 new full-height fare gates at nine rail stations.

The full Accelerate plan can be viewed on SEPTA's website.

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

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Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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