SEPTA awards Hitachi Rail STS contract to replace Market-Frankford Line fleet

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has contracted Hitachi Rail STS USA, Inc., to replace its aging Market-Frankford Line fleet with new modern railcars. The new rail fleet will provide greater accessibility, capacity and reliability.

Under the contract, SEPTA will receive 200 railcars, with the option to order up to 40 additional cars. The total contract amount for the base order is $724.3 million. Delivery of the new railcars is scheduled to begin in 2029 with full fleet delivery by the end of 2031.

This procurement initiative is being led by STV, which provided project management, design, engineering, testing, inspection, commissioning and maintenance support services for the new rail cars.

“The Market-Frankford Line is SEPTA’s workhorse – moving thousands of people every day to work, school, medical appointments and many other destinations,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. “This is a critically needed upgrade to our fleet and the SEPTA Board will work closely with staff to ensure that this procurement proceeds on-schedule and on-budget.”

In February, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced SEPTA will receive approximately $317 million toward the purchase of the new railcars – the largest competitive federal grant the agency has ever won. The investment was part of the second Rail Vehicle Replacement Program package funded by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Replacing this fleet is the top priority in our capital improvement plan and we are grateful for the support of the Southeast Pennsylvania congressional delegation in securing this funding,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “I also want to assure our customers that we have a dedicated staff of mechanics and engineers who are working hard to keep our current Market-Frankford Line fleet safe and reliable while we prepare for the arrival of the new railcars.”

SEPTA is utilizing lessons learned from the current fleet to make improvements with the new railcars. The new fleet will enhance the customer experience with designated, accessible spaces for riders with mobility devices, strollers or bicycles. Other features will include:

Automatic door operation

Digital wayfinding displays with real-time data

Regenerative breaking to conserve energy

Open gangways with increased passenger flow and visibility for law enforcement

Greater passenger capacity

Enhanced passenger communication system

Longitudinal seating

Handholds for standees

Hitachi Rail’s North American headquarters is located in Pittsburgh, Pa., but the railcars will be assembled at the company’s new railcar factory in Hagerstown, Md.

“It is a great honor to be awarded the contract to deliver our modern, innovative railcars for SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line,” said Luca D’Aquila, COO and head of vehicles, Hitachi Rail. “The new fleet will offer a modern look as well as huge benefits for passengers – providing more capacity, greater reliability and improved customer experience. The trains will feature the latest passenger information systems and open gangways for ease of use by passengers. The fleet will be delivered from our new state-of-the-art railcar factory in Hagerstown, Md., confirming Hitachi Rail’s commitment as a local player in the U.S. market and creating new economic opportunities in Philadelphia and across the northeast.”