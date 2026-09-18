BART achieves record on-time performance, new high for rider satisfaction

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) reports that its riders reached their destinations on time 95% of the time in the fourth quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2026, a new high for customer on-time performance, outperforming the previous quarter’s peak. Overall, train delays were down 13% this quarter, according to the agency.

Customer satisfaction also reached 91.4% in the fourth quarter, the highest level BART says it has recorded since it began using the metric.

The agency notes that the gains extend to safety, as in the fourth quarter, the agency hit every one of its six safety targets, and the number of crimes against riders per million trips fell 67% since the end of 2024—further improvements from the numbers released in May that were already trending down.

These gains come as ridership grew 13.9% year over year to 16 million trips during the quarter, demonstrating what BART says are ongoing efforts in increasing rider confidence and strengthening the system financially. Average weekday ridership hit 205,000 in the fourth quarter, up 6% from the previous quarter while weekend ridership grew 15% year over year. On Sept. 15, BART notes that it recorded its highest ridership day since the pandemic—242,090 trips. BART's FY26 Q4 quarterly performance report (QPR) covers April 1 through June 30, 2026.

“Years of deliberate work have changed the baseline for what riders can expect from the BART system,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “This is not a single strong quarter, but a continuation of a multi-year effort to make the system demonstrably safer and more reliable. A safe and clean BART is no longer an aspiration – it's what the data demonstrates, quarter after quarter."

Riders give BART high marks