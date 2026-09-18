People on the move: MDOT, NJ Transit

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Oluseyi Olugbenie appointed MDOT deputy secretary

Olugbenle, who currently serves as the acting director of the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, will join MDOT in mid-October.

“I’m thrilled that Oluseyi will be coming back to the Maryland Department of Transportation,” said MDOT Secretary Katie Thomson. “Her broad experience in the industry, extensive knowledge of our state’s transportation system and proven track record in management will be a wonderful addition to our senior leadership team. I look forward to partnering with Oluseyi to advance the Moore-Miller Administration’s priorities to improve the safety and connectivity of our transportation network and increase access to economic mobility and opportunity for all Marylanders.”

Olugbenle has served in senior leadership roles at Prince George County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation since 2022. In her capacity as acting director, she leads the daily operations of the 450-person department for Maryland’s second-most populous jurisdiction. Prior to her role with Prince George’s County, Olugbenle was director of the Maryland Transit Administration’s Office of Planning and Capital Programming, overseeing the $12.6 billion Asset Management Program.

“I am deeply honored to return to MDOT and to serve all Marylanders,” Olugbenle said. “As a Marylander for nearly all my life, I have seen firsthand how transportation creates pathways to opportunity, connecting people to jobs, education, families and communities. As the daughter of Nigerian immigrants who came to America in pursuit of the American Dream, I know how powerful those pathways can be. Maryland is moving forward with tremendous momentum, and I am honored to help build on that progress, advancing opportunity and building a stronger Maryland for generations to come.”

Olugbenle received both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. She recently served as the elected president for the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials Maryland.

Daniel Rogust appointed senior vice president and general manager of NJ Transit's Rail Operations

Rogust has more than two decades of railroad experience and has been acting as NJ Transit's head of rail operations since Aug. 1.

“Dan has worked at every level of this railroad. That depth of technical knowledge, paired with a collaborative approach that’s earned him wide respect among colleagues and industry partners, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Rail Operations,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri.

Rogust began his career with NJ Transit in 2002 as a car appearance maintainer and steadily rose through the ranks, holding various roles within mechanical maintenance. In 2008, he was promoted to lead carman-air technician and eventually to general foreman of the locomotive shop. From there, he moved into senior mechanical leadership roles across the mechanical department.

He briefly spent time at Siemens Mobility, leading large-scale locomotive maintenance programs. He returned to NJ Transit in 2023, serving as general superintendent of the Hoboken Division for the mechanical department and most recently as deputy general manager of equipment.

Rogust replaces James Sincaglia, who retired on July 31 after 30 years with the agency.