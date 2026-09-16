Sound Transit issues RFI seeking ST3 project cost-saving measures

The agency is seeking sources to advise on ways to save money and time in developing the voter-approved projects.
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Sept. 16, 2026
2 min read
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Long-exposure photo of a Sound Transit Link light rail train, in blue and white livery with a wave graphic, pulling out of a station past a &apos;Bus Bay D&apos; wayfinding sign for Route 550 to Bellevue.

Sound Transit is seeking cost-saving and project delivery time-saving measures to advance projects part of the ST3 portfolio.

Sound Transit has issued a request for information (RFI) on innovative technologoies to assist with reducing cost or enhancing the delivery speed of Sound Transit 3 (ST3) transit expansion plan projects in the planning phase. The RFI is open through Oct. 5, 2026.

ST3 projects in planning include the Ballard Link, Everett Link and Tacoma Dome Link extension projects.

On May 28, 2026, the Sound Transit Board adopted Resolution No. R2026-11, updating the ST System Plan. This resolution also directed Sound Transit to initiate a request for information to identify strategies that reduce cost or speed project delivery through innovative technologies.

“I appreciate Sound Transit’s quick work to issue this request for information. The task ahead of the board and agency is to roll up our sleeves and find creative, innovative and implementable strategies that deliver light rail on time and on budget,” said Seattle Mayor and Sound Transit Board member Katie Wilson. “I co-sponsored this RFI in May to invite industry and community to join us in this work because we need all hands on deck to deliver the light-rail expansion promised to voters. This is an important step, and I look forward to reviewing the ideas, strategies and approaches that come our way.”

The agency notes that strategies submitted should complement the existing environmental review process and avoid additional disruption or delay to light-rail projects underway. This RFI will not result in any contract award.

Sound Transit says the expanded project analysis should include evaluations comparing not only cost, but also ridership capacity, service frequency, passenger experience, operational and long-term maintenance implications and labor considerations.

“Delivering on the full vision of ST 3 will require the collective grit and ingenuity of the entire region,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Inviting the expertise of not only the contracting and professional services sectors, but also the transit riding community and beyond, shows the commitment and creative problem solving that this board and the agency have embraced throughout the Enterprise Initiative.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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