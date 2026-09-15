CALSTART rebrands to Catalyst Mobility™

CALSTART has rebranded to Catalyst Mobility™, with the name change effective as of Sept. 14, 2026. The company says the change in name represents a renewed vision for the nonprofit focused on advancing clean, equitable and affordable transportation solutions that move all people and goods.

The company also revealed that Forth, a national nonprofit working to advance transportation electrification, will be combining with Catalyst Mobility at the start of 2027. By bridging shared missions, programs and partners, the company notes the nonprofit will have greater access to diverse funding, grants and public contracts, as well as a larger pool of networking contacts and a stronger footprint in the Pacific Northwest with the launch of a regional office in Portland, Ore., home of Forth’s headquarters.

As one organization, Catalyst Mobility will help scale the clean transportation industry globally by advancing innovative programs, forward-thinking policies and breakthrough technologies that expand mobility choices and accelerate market transformation. For over 30 years, Catalyst Mobility has worked with industry, government and community partners to promote clean transportation.

“For more than three decades, this organization has existed to catalyze a cleaner, more competitive transportation industry with our members and partners,” said Catalyst Mobility President and CEO Michael Berube. “This new name does not change who we are. It sharpens how we show up for the next chapter by highlighting how we’re Building Clean Transportation Together.

Complementary to Catalyst Mobility's work, Forth has built successful long-running electric vehicle and charging infrastructure programs to spur electrification across the U.S. and has expanded its work to advance emerging modes of transportation in the agriculture and micromobility spaces.

“Everyone deserves access to clean, affordable transportation and we’re building the organization needed to make that a reality,” said Forth Executive Director Jeff Allen. “With the combination of Forth and CALSTART, we strengthen our ability to create a transportation system that is equitable and works for everyone."

In March, Catalyst Mobility released its annual report on the state of the zero-emission transition in the bus industry. The report revealed fuel cell buses outpaced zero-emission bus (ZEB) growth for the first time in the report's history. The 2025 report noted the U.S. is on track to surpass 15,000 full-size ZEBs by 2030.

“Clean transportation technology is maturing quickly across passenger and freight, and it still has gaps operators feel every day, including standards, infrastructure, financing and the grid,” said Catalyst Mobility Board Chair Henrik Holland. “Catalyst Mobility is where that work happens and bringing this scale and this many stakeholders together is what makes this an exciting moment.”