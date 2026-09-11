People on the move: Transdev, NITA

Transdev and the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Transdev names Holly Arnold as a senior executive

Arnold most recently served as the administrator and CEO of the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MTA). Transdev says Arnold will help its efforts to establish a stronger U.S. passenger rail presence.

"Holly’s experience leading large teams, solving complex problems, engaging stakeholders and advocating for riders will undoubtedly bring meaningful value to our clients and communities," said Transdev U.S. CEO Laura Hendricks. "Her innovative approach to the industry and strong public transit experience ensures we will continue to deliver on our purpose of empowering the freedom to move.”

Arnold first joined the MTA in 2012 to manage the agency’s $3.7 billion capital program. In 2019, she was promoted to deputy administrator and chief planning, programming and engineering officer, and then was named administrator and CEO in 2021. During her time leading the agency, Arnold oversaw the construction of a new 16-mile light rail line, which is one of the largest transit public-private partnership projects in the U.S. She also led ridership recovery efforts, implemented a comprehensive customer experience program, directed transit modernization projects and improved system reliability across bus, rail and paratransit modalities.

She is a 2017 graduate of the Leadership American Public Transportation Association program. She was recognized as a Mass Transit magazine 40 Under 40 winner in 2018.

“I am excited to step into this role that will leverage both my professional background and enthusiasm for this important work of connecting people. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and supporting an important next chapter for Transdev in the U.S.,” Arnold said.

NITA names interim executive director

The NITA has named Jamie Rhee as interim executive director after the retirement of Leanne Redden. The authority says Rhee brings more than 30 years of progressive leadership in Chicago government, with a career spanning airport operations, procurement, real estate and regulatory compliance under four mayoral administrations.

She most recently served as commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation from 2018 to 2025, overseeing daily operations and development at O'Hare and Midway International Airports—a system serving more than 100 million passengers annually—and completing the $6.6 billion O'Hare Modernization Program while advancing the $8.5 billion O'Hare 21 terminal expansion.

Rhee previously served as the city of Chicago's chief procurement officer, managing approximately $2 billion in annual purchasing, and held senior roles, including deputy chief of staff in the Mayor's Office and general counsel for the O'Hare Modernization Program. She holds a Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University.

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of managing complex systems that move millions of people every day, and I'm excited to bring that experience to NITA at such a critical time,” Rhee said. “My focus as interim executive director is to keep this agency moving by delivering as many early wins for riders as we can while building the strong operational foundation that sets our permanent executive director up for long-term success. Riders shouldn't have to wait to see the benefits of this new regional approach, and we're going to work hard to make sure they don't."