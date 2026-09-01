DART launches new ridership dashboard

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has launched two dashboards showcasing the monthly ridership data for the agency publicly for the first time. The agency says the dashboards offer a detailed view of ridership across DART’s bus, commuter rail, light rail, paratransit and GoLink services, including data for communities throughout DART’s service area. A separate dashboard which provides further light-rail ridership detail is also available.

DART says the initial release represents the first phase of its efforts to expand access to ridership information. Additional dashboard features, data and functionality are set to be introduced in future phases. The available data allows service area cities to make real-time decisions about transit services in their city in partnership with DART.

"The development of these ridership dashboards brought together expertise and input from teams across DART to create a more accessible and transparent view of ridership information," said DART Interim President and CEO David Leininger. "It’s a testament to our collective commitment to showcasing DART as a valued partner in the economic and social landscape of North Texas."

The dashboards come in addition to the quarterly ridership reports presented to the DART Board of Directors. Because data for the current fiscal year (FY) remains subject to updates and revisions, DART notes that dashboard figures may change as additional information becomes available. The quarterly reports provide a comprehensive and contextualized overview of DART’s ridership and will also continue to be made available on DART’s website.

The ridership dashboards include the following features:

FY25 and FY26 ridership comparisons.

Monthly, time of day and day-of-week ridership data across all modes of transportation.

City specific ridership and service area information along with system-wide transit data.

Ridership comparisons across DART service area cities.

The new dashboard comes just over a month after the Federal Transit Administration launched its own Transit Moves America dashboard, covering safety and security data and accessibility and efficiency data.

DART notes that the data will be updated and published monthly with data from the previous month.