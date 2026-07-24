FTA releases new Transit Moves America dashboard for transit safety, security, performance data

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has released a new online tool, Transit Moves America, to provide more readily available access to safety, security and performance data for public transit systems across the country.

The Transit Moves America dashboard uses data collected by FTA through the National Transit Database (NTD) to feed the new data tool.

“Under Secretary [Sean] Duffy’s leadership, FTA is raising the bar on transit agency performance. The Transit Moves America tool will help stakeholders see which transit agencies are enhancing safety and the customer experience and which ones are failing to deliver tangible improvements for their customers,” said FTA Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill. “This new dashboard brings key performance data out of obscure spreadsheets and puts it in the hands of American transit customers to make better-informed travel decisions.”

Key features:

Safety and security related data, which will be refreshed monthly.

Accessibility and efficiency data, which will be updated annually.

National averages related to safety and security data will be available, as well as metrics for individual transit agencies.

Data will be customized to reflect conditions on bus systems and train systems.

Operating costs per passenger trip are available for the 25 largest urban areas in the nation.

The new tool reports stats like how many trips per million on either bus or rail involved a federally reportable major security event on both bus and rail—0.15 incidents per million bus trips and 0.30 incidents per million rail trips in 2025. The tool also allows users to get more granular, allowing for the examination of data by agency and by mode.

This dashboard also comes as the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) aims to make safety and security improvements to transit throughout the country, like with its April investment of $1.1 billion for improving railroad crossing infrastructure.

The new tool can be found on USDOT’s website.