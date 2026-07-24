FTA releases new Transit Moves America dashboard for transit safety, security, performance data

The new tool centralizes and simplifies NTD data for easier review.
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July 24, 2026
2 min read
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Noah Kolenda
The U.S. Capitol Building's east front, showing the columned Senate wing at left, the central dome topped by the Statue of Freedom and an American flag flying above, with pedestrians walking across the plaza in the foreground.

The new tool aggergates NTD data into a clean, easily-digestable interface for enhanced viewing.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has released a new online tool, Transit Moves America, to provide more readily available access to safety, security and performance data for public transit systems across the country.

The Transit Moves America dashboard uses data collected by FTA through the National Transit Database (NTD) to feed the new data tool.

“Under Secretary [Sean] Duffy’s leadership, FTA is raising the bar on transit agency performance. The Transit Moves America tool will help stakeholders see which transit agencies are enhancing safety and the customer experience and which ones are failing to deliver tangible improvements for their customers,” said FTA Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill. “This new dashboard brings key performance data out of obscure spreadsheets and puts it in the hands of American transit customers to make better-informed travel decisions.”

Key features:

  • Safety and security related data, which will be refreshed monthly.
  • Accessibility and efficiency data, which will be updated annually.
  • National averages related to safety and security data will be available, as well as metrics for individual transit agencies.
  • Data will be customized to reflect conditions on bus systems and train systems.
  • Operating costs per passenger trip are available for the 25 largest urban areas in the nation.

The new tool reports stats like how many trips per million on either bus or rail involved a federally reportable major security event on both bus and rail—0.15 incidents per million bus trips and 0.30 incidents per million rail trips in 2025. The tool also allows users to get more granular, allowing for the examination of data by agency and by mode.

This dashboard also comes as the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) aims to make safety and security improvements to transit throughout the country, like with its April investment of $1.1 billion for improving railroad crossing infrastructure.

The new tool can be found on USDOT’s website.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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