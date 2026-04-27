USDOT to invest $1.1 billion into railroad crossing infrastructure improvements

The funds will go toward new safety technology and redesigns to split off pedestrian traffic.
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April 27, 2026
2 min read
ID 25458358 © Fotoeye75 | Dreamstime.com
A railroad crossing signal assembly photographed from below against a clear blue sky. The X-shaped crossbuck sign reads 'Railroad Crossing' and a rectangular placard below reads '4 Tracks.' Three red warning lights are mounted on the signal mast, and a white metal overhead gantry extends to the right.

The funding will go toward projects that build over or underpasses to seperate trains and pedestrians, upgrade safety technology, relocate tracks to close a grade crossing and educate citizens on how to safely cross train tracks.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will be investing $1.1 billion into improving safety infrastructure at railroad crossings. According to the department, more than 2,000 incidents and 300 fatalities occur at railroad crossings nationwide yearly.

“The safety of American families utilizing our transportation infrastructure is my top priority. This administration is always working towards improving the safety of our transportation networks, including our vital rail network that keeps our economy humming,” said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy. “Our investment improves the resilience of our infrastructure and protects workers and travelers alike utilizing American roads.”

Funds are available to projects that:  

  • Build overpasses or underpasses so cars and trains never meet.
  • Upgrade safety technology at rail crossings.
  • Relocate tracks to close a grade crossing.
  • Educate Americans on how to cross train tracks safely.

The Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program sets sights on crossing projects that improve the safety and mobility of people and goods, eliminate railroad crossings that are frequently blocked by trains and educate communities on railroad crossings to ensure safety and save lives.

“Under Secretary Duffy’s safety-first agenda, protecting Americans from railroad crossing collisions is a top priority,” said FRA Administrator David Fink. “From installing automated equipment to eliminating unsafe crossings, we are committed to delivering a safer railroad system for Americans.”

Under Secretary Duffy, the department notes that the grant program’s revamped criteria will prioritize safety, access to emergency services and the mobility of people and goods.

A response to the notice of funding opportunity should be submitted by June 8, 2026.

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