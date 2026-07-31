FTA issues $22 million NOFO aiming to improve safety, accessibility of buses for passengers and operators

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is investing $22 million in public transit projects that will improve the travel experience for American families.

FTA’s investment will go towards project that:

Enhance operator and passenger safety.

Acquire transit vehicles with family-friendly features.

Build new maintenance facilities.

Implement contactless payment technology systems.

Invest in improved scheduling systems for individuals with accessibility impairments.

"Safe, reliable, accessible and convenient transit is essential for families heading to work, school, a doctor’s appointment or the store,” said FTA Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill. "The Trump Administration is unleashing innovation to enhance and modernize the public transit experience for American families.”

The funding is coming via the FTA’s Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility (ICAM) program—a program that works to expand access to transit for people with disabilities. Additional funding will also be made available from the Bus Safety and Accessibility and Innovation (BSAI) program that aims to support standard designs that are intended to make buses safer for riders and operators—a refresh of the Bus Safety and Accessibility Research Grant Program awarded in early 2025.

The funding comes soon after another funding infusion that offered $12 million to ICAM pilot projects earlier in July. That grant award is intended to be awarded to projects that help improve the coordination of transportation and non-emergency medical transportation services for older adults, people with disabilities or people with low income. In fiscal year 2024, FTA awarded 15 projects under the ICAM program, totaling $7.8 million in funding.

The BSAI program is seeking to make transit safer and more accessible for passengers and operators, providing funding for projects that focus on driver safety systems—upgrades that work to protect the operator and increase the safety of those outside the bus. It also includes funding for passenger safety systems—upgrades that work to improve transit vehicle technology to protect and increase accessibility of riders. Funding recipients are expected to produce results that follow three principles: partnerships that collaborate across multiple industry sectors, projects that are widely implementable and projects that are economically vital.

FTA notes that the maximum federal share of project costs under the programs is 80%. The applicant provides a local share of at least 20% of the net project cost and must document the source of the local match in the grant application.

The notice of funding opportunity has been made available online and outlines criteria for each grant program. ICAM program funding applications are due by Sept. 9, where BSAI program applications are due by Sept. 28.