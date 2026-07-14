FTA issues NOFO for $12 million in competitive grant funding for FY26 Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility Pilot Program

The Federal Transit Administration has issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for $12 million in competitive grants for the fiscal year (FY) 2026 Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility (ICAM) Pilot Program. Grants will be awarded to projects that help improve the coordination of transportation and non-emergency medical transportation services for older adults, people with disabilities or people of low income, including:

Mobility management projects.

The deployment of coordination technology.

Projects that create or increase access to one-call/one-click centers.

Vehicles for shared or coordinated transportation services.

Eligible recipients for the funding include:

State departments of transportation.

Local government authorities that operate a public transportation service.

Private non-profit organization.

Operators of public transportation.

Private for-profit entities that provide shared-ride on-demand service to the general public on a regular basis.

FTA notes The ICAM Pilot Program differs from the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program in two ways:

The operating cost of acquiring services is not considered a capital expense under the ICAM Pilot Program. Other federal funds can only be used as a local match for the ICAM Pilot Program if the other program permits their funds to be used as a match for other federal projects.

In FY24, FTA awarded 15 projects under the program, totaling $7.8 million in funding. FTA notes that the maximum federal share of project costs under the ICAM Pilot Program is 80%. The applicant provides a local share of at least 20% of the net project cost and must document the source of the local match in the grant application.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9. More information can be found on FTA’s website.