MDOT, Prince George's County select development partners for TOD project around Bowie State MARC Station

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Prince George’s County, Md., Executive Aisha Braveboy announced the state and county’s selected development partners for the transit-oriented development (TOD) planned around the Bowie State MARC Station. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) selected Mosaic Development Partners JV and Campus Apartments while Prince George’s County selected BSU MARC Community Partners, LLC.

According to MDOT, the joint announcement marks the latest step to develop and transform state- and county-owned land around the MARC train station through a coordinated TOD initiative that will advance housing, connectivity, infrastructure improvements and long-term economic development opportunities. Together, MDOT and Prince George's County control nearly 100 acres surrounding the station, creating one of the largest TOD opportunities along the MARC Penn Line and in Prince George’s County.

“Transit-oriented development is about access. Access to jobs, housing, education, healthcare and the opportunities that help people build better lives," Miller said. “When we create vibrant, walkable communities connected by reliable transit, we make it easier for Marylanders to reach opportunity and for opportunity to reach every Maryland community.”

Mosaic Development Partners JV and Campus Apartments will lead a comprehensive master planning process for the broader station area, which includes the state’s 4.6-acre site along the northern side of the rail corridor. MDOT will contribute up to $1.5 million to support the master planning work, including infrastructure planning and the evaluation of long-term redevelopment opportunities surrounding the station area. Key infrastructure elements will include an extended MARC platform, a new pedestrian bridge connecting the site to the Bowie State University campus and improved bike and pedestrian circulation throughout the area.

MDOT notes the team will also advance an initial project phase focused on new, affordable housing units through the department’s Joint Development Program to begin activating the station area and catalyzing activity around this commuter rail station. The master planning effort will be coordinated with Prince George's County and Bowie State University through a memorandum of understanding between the parties, which established a framework for advancing regional infrastructure, funding strategies and coordinated redevelopment of the broader station area.

“The Bowie State MARC station is a prime location along the MARC Penn Line for transit-oriented development, and I’m thrilled to have the state’s selected-development partner on board to build out our vision,” said MDOT Secretary Katie Thomson. “Thanks to Gov. [Wes] Moore and Lt. Gov. Miller’s leadership, the Maryland Department of Transportation continues to work in partnership with County Executive Braveboy and Bowie State University President Dr. [Aminta] Breaux on creating a thriving and connected community for residents, students and employees.”

The development team includes a coalition of industry leaders, including WRE Innovations, Impact Capital Partners, L.A. Bolden, MCN Build and LEO A DALY. The master plan envisions a mixed-use destination featuring multifamily and senior housing, single-family homes, retail and commercial development, office space and innovation hubs designed to support entrepreneurs, businesses and county residents.

“I am very excited to announce the selection of the developer for the county owned property near the Bowie State MARC Station," Braveboy said. "This is another example of how my administration is laser focused on economic development. We are elevating the quality of development throughout the county to bring the much-needed retail, housing and entertainment our residents deserve. I look forward to continued partnership with MDOT, Bowie State University and the state of Maryland to advance this transit-oriented development.

The MARC Penn Line is one of the busiest commuter rail lines in the region and is adjacent to the Bowie State University campus. The Bowie State MARC Station Joint Development project marks MDOT's second awarded development in the 2024 MARC Penn Line TOD Strategy and is a priority initiative, adding up to 42,000 annual MARC trips at full build-out. The plan focuses on laying out a vision for denser, mixed-use communities around transit hubs between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

As Mass Transit magazine previously reported, in November 2025, MDOT selected a joint development partner to advance a major TOD project near the Odenton MARC Station. The selected team is made up of Homes for America and Questar Properties. The group works alongside MDOT, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and Anne Arundel County to renovate a 10-acre parking lot on the west side of the Odenton MARC Station into a connected development featuring new housing, retail and public spaces centered around accessible transit.

“MARC Train provides a critical connection that expands access to opportunity,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “Transit-oriented development around train stations creates communities that are more walkable, connected and accessible.”