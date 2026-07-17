People on the move: Hitachi Rail, May Mobility, Hallcon, Transit Technologies

Hitachi Rail, May Mobility, Hallcon and Transit Technologies have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Hitachi Rail appoints CEO of Clever Devices

Hitachi Rail has appointed Frank Antonysamy as CEO of Clever Devices. Hitachi Rail completed the acquisition of Clever Devices in June 2026.

Antonysamy most recently served as chief growth officer at Hitachi Digital, where he led the launch of Hitachi’s industrial artificial intelligence portfolio.

“Joining Clever Devices at this important moment is a great opportunity. As part of Hitachi Rail, we are well positioned to leverage Hitachi’s investments in HMAX and more than 115 years of OT expertise, to accelerate innovation, expand our global reach and deliver enhanced value to transit agencies and passengers through our advanced digital mobility solutions," Antonysamy said.

May Mobility appoints next senior vice president of autonomy core engineering

May Mobilty has appointed Balajee Kannan as senior vice president of autonomy core engineering. In this role, Kannan will help the company advance its core autonomy capabilities, scale its autonomous vehicle deployments and execute on its commercial ride-hail strategy.

Kannan brings more than 25 years of experience in robotics and autonomous systems. Most recently, he served as vice president of autonomy at Motional, where he led the autonomy, mapping, sensors and systems teams responsible for developing and scaling a global Level 4 autonomous driving program. He has also held senior engineering and leadership roles at Argo AI, Amazon and GE and holds multiple robotics patents. Earlier in his career, he co-founded a company focused on autonomous maritime systems.

“I’ve spent more than 25 years in robotics and autonomy and believe this industry is now at a critical inflection point where breakthrough technology is meeting real-world scale,” Kannan said. “May Mobility stands out for its bold vision and passionate individuals dedicated to the mission, and I’m excited to help shape the next generation of autonomous systems alongside this team.”

In his new role, Kannan will oversee autonomy performance, integration, machine learning modeling, perception, behavior, mapping and localization. To date, May Mobility notes it has completed more than 550,000 commercial rides and driven over 1.1 million autonomous miles in the U.S. and Japan, including driverless deployments across multiple U.S. markets, as it advances toward broader commercial adoption of autonomous transportation.

“Balajee is one of the most accomplished autonomy leaders in the industry, with a proven track record of turning breakthrough technologies into reliable, deployed systems,” said May Mobility CEO and Founder Dr. Edwin Olson. “His technical expertise and leadership will be instrumental in preparing our autonomy system to scale to new markets globally.”

Hallcon appoints next CEO

Hallcon has appointed Matt Garland as the company's next CEO. Garland joins Hallcon following a 25-year career at BNSF Railway, where he most recently served as executive vice president operations. During his tenure, he helped lead a multi-billion-dollar operating ecosystem and transform it into one of the most technologically advanced and efficient railroads in the industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt to Hallcon," said Chairman of the Hallcon Board of Directors Jeremy Kogler. "Matt is a proven transportation leader with a strong track record of advancing safety and operational excellence. We view his wealth of experience in the rail industry, specifically in operations and logistics, as unmatched and a tremendous asset to Hallcon as the company continues to grow."

Garland began at BNSF Railway in 2001 as a management trainee and worked his way up through the company, taking on increasingly senior roles, including vice president of the southern region and general superintendent of the Network Operations Center, senior vice president for transportation and service design, chief transportation officer and executive vice president of operations.

"I am honored to join a company with such a strong reputation as a trusted transportation partner," Garland said. "Having spent my entire career in this sector, I know that reliable transportation networks are built on disciplined execution and a deep understanding of the customer. Hallcon has built its legacy on both, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen that foundation and pursue exciting opportunities ahead."

Garland holds a bachelor of business administration from the University of New Mexico and a master of business administration from Texas Christian University.

Transit Technologies appoints next chief legal officer (CLO)

Transit Technologies has appointed Kristen Shaheen as CLO. Shaheen will lead Transit Technologies' legal function and will also oversee human resources and governance, risk and compliance.

The company says Shaheen brings a proven track record of building legal teams for high-growth, PE-backed technology companies.

"Kristen stood out for her combination of clear judgment, strong execution and leadership presence," Transit Technologies CEO Gerry Leonard. "She is clear, direct and highly effective—exactly the kind of leader we needed as we continue to strengthen our operating foundation and prepare for our next stage of growth."

Shaheen said that "building legal and governance infrastructure for a high-growth company is work I'm passionate about, and the opportunity to do that at a company genuinely improving how people move through the world makes it even better."